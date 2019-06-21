F

or a few years there, Down East threw a small party in the summer to toast the people and businesses and organizations we recognize in our annual Best of Maine issue. I always enjoyed going, more than I enjoy going to most things where I have to wear a tie, mostly because the nature of the event guaranteed a pretty eclectic mix of people. Any party where you can mingle at the same snack table with a hotshot artist from Portland and a pub owner from Monson and a trail builder from Lubec is my kind of party. There’s talk of bringing it back next year, and I hope we do.

We try to preserve a similar spirit in the feature itself: fun and smart, with a motley mix of entries that represent the state in all its modes — inland and coastal, highbrow and middlebrow, pastoral and urban, digital and analog. Best Of packages are stock-in-trade for magazines like this one, but of course, the concept has its roots in a time before TripAdvisor, crowdsourcing, and clickbait listicles, back when subjective takes on the Best Of anything were harder to come by. As such, we try not to present ours as some kind of roundup of authoritative Yelp reviews, but instead as the equivalent of mingling at that snack table — a chance to get to know some sundry, standout Maine characters you maybe wouldn’t have otherwise, invited by somebody you trust.

This getting-to-knowing is the best part of our jobs, of course, a kind of deep mingling with people from all walks of Maine life. Will Grunewald spent months palling around with Charlotte Gill, MDI’s crunchy, compassionate lobster shack proprietor. Kathryn Miles traveled 1,600 miles and slept in a van with dog trafficker Heather Hobby. Photographer Benjamin Williamson, in his photo feature on Monhegan Island, says that for all the island’s knockout photo-ops, one of the things he likes best is simply the fellowship among the sunset oglers at dusk.

On the subject of mingling, we sponsor a couple of cool events in July: the biannual summer party of the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance, June 27, in Phippsburg, and the Maine Stone Symposium, July 27–August 4, in Boothbay. I’ve been to both and enjoyed hobnobbing with all the smart, talented folks from Maine’s arts community. Hope to see you there — and all the best.



Brian Kevin

Editor in chief

bkevin@downeast.com.