One summer weekend four or five years ago, my wife and I were on the porch at the Island Inn. It was a beautiful day: sunny, lobsterboats bobbing, the air so fresh and clean. We’re sitting out there with our glasses of wine. Just the best day you could imagine. Near us, a couple of women were sitting in their own chairs on the porch and chatting, and we overheard one of them say, after a little lull, “You know, there’s just nothing to do here.”

If you’re looking for shopping, a lot of dining options, or entertainment, you’re just not going to find it on Monhegan. But that’s why we go there — to slow down. Me, I have a hard time slowing down, and Monhegan is the antidote to that. It forces you to slow down because, yeah, there’s not much to do except relax, stare at the ocean, sit and talk, and appreciate it.

Make your Monhegan trip an overnight. A lot of people ferry in and out on the same day, and it’s just too hurried. I think the best times to be around — as a photographer, but also just as a visitor — are the early morning and late evening. It’s quiet, and the light is beautiful. You can have a nice dinner.

Bring good walking shoes: people show up in flip-flops, but enjoying the island involves a lot of walking, with a few steep hills. Parents, don’t bother bringing a stroller, as you won’t find much in the way of pavement. Bring cash: you can’t count on paying with plastic everywhere on the island. Bring a couple of warm layers: the ferry ride (and maybe the island) is going to be chilly, no matter the time of year.

Bring a book. Bring a camera. Bring someone you love.