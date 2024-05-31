The Great Maine Scavenger Hunt

Food & Drink

17. Chow Down at Maine’s Easternmost Lobster Shack

It didn’t seem right that Eastport — all the way down east, sandwiched between Passamaquoddy Bay and Cobscook Bay, with an economy as tied to fisheries as any — didn’t have a proper lobster shack. But that was the case in 2021 and 2022, after locally beloved Quoddy Bay Lobster stopped slinging rolls. Last year, a uniquely qualified buyer got things up and running again. The establishment’s new name is Look Lobster, and the new owners are the Look family, which has been dealing lobster for five generations, ever since brothers Oscar and Burt started selling seafood from a little grocery store in Jonesport in 1910. Their retail and wholesale operation now has a few outposts up and down the coast, but Eastport has their only lobster shack. Stop by for a lobster roll, chowder, and a picnic table with a clear view of Canada across the water. 7 Sea St., Eastport. 207-853-6640.

SELFIE: In front of the picnic pavilion, so we can see that big red lobster cutout hanging from the roof.

Photos by Greta Rybus

18. Dig for Clams

Mucking around for soft-shell clams — also known as steamers or longnecks — is an all-seasons endeavor in Maine. Some towns, though, require a low-cost license for recreational harvesting and occasionally close beds, so the first things newbie clammers should do are read up on local spots and check with a town clerk before donning boots and trudging through mudflats. Bring something to dig with — specialized clam rakes have bent heads and short handles — and a basket for any clams that meet the minimum length of two inches. Then, look for tiny surface air holes, a telltale sign of clams. Back home, we suggest steaming them up and serving them simply, with some reserved broth and drawn butter for dipping.

SELFIE: We want to see you out in the muck, earning your meal.

Photo by Michael D. Wilson

19. Savor Meals on Wheels

A couple of years ago, after residents along Portland’s Eastern Prom complained about noise and congestion from food trucks lining up across the street (as pictured here), the city moved the food-truck spots a few hundred feet downhill, to a small lot inside the park. For whatever reason, business slowed down for the truck owners after that. Maybe it was the slightly reduced roadside visibility. Maybe some people didn’t want to tromp back uphill after downing, say, a North Shore–style roast beef or a couple of frosted doughnuts or a fried-chicken banh mi. But the new location, from a customer perspective, should be great, with the same abundant surrounding picnic space, minus traffic zipping by the trucks. So pack a picnic blanket and go pay a visit this summer. Cutter St., Portland.

SELFIE: Big smile in front of your fave truck (even if you need to find a toothpick first).

Photo courtesy of Grey Havens Inn 20. Unwind on the Porch at Grey Havens Inn Less than two miles up the road from Reid State Park, in Georgetown, Grey Havens Inn is a pretty darn ideal spot for kicking back after a day of swimming, surfing, or tidepooling, and you don’t have to be an overnight guest to enjoy it. The inn’s wraparound porch is outfitted with lounge seating, rocking chairs, and a swing and comes with views out over the craggy bluff and protected natural harbor. Those views pair well with a summery cocktail or a nice glass of chilled Vermentino wine from the bar. Or, if you’re after more than bar service, reserve a table (well in advance, ideally) at Blue, the inn’s fine-dining restaurant helmed by chef Esau Crosby, whose seafood chowder is rightly revered by regulars. And as if any extra incentive to stop by and raise a glass were needed, this summer marks the inn’s 120th anniversary. We’ll certainly cheers to that. 96 Seguinland Rd., Georgetown; 207-371-2616. SELFIE: Let’s take in that ocean view from the porch.

21. Go See Tyce

It’s both the name of the restaurant and a good idea: Go See Tyce. Inside the white-clapboard building, on an otherwise ho-hum stretch of Route 1 in Saco, owner Mabel “Tyce” Reid-Wallace cooks up some superlative Jamaican barbecue, imbued with flavors as bright as the green and yellow paint on the walls. Though the diminutive counter-service shop opened to little fanfare a few years ago, Reid-Wallace’s dishes are worth traveling out of your way for: jerk chicken, pork, and wings, braised oxtails, curried chicken and goat, beef patties, fried plantains, rice and beans. It’s a real taste of summer, since, you know, it’s always summer in Jamaica. 810 Portland Rd., Saco. 207-494-8025.

SELFIE: In front of the roadside sign with the colors of the Jamaican flag.

Photo by Michael D. Wilson

22. Enjoy a Ploye (or Two or Three)

Airier than pancakes and thicker than crepes, ployes are a longtime staple of Acadian cuisine. Once served at just about every meal in the Saint John River valley, the griddled flatbreads are usually made from buckwheat flour, and they’re just as tasty rolled up with butter and a drizzle of maple syrup, smeared with creton (pork spread), or used as a savory sponge to mop up fricot (hearty chicken stew). Sample a stack at Dolly’s Restaurant (17 Rte. 1, Frenchville; 207-728-7050), check out Fort Kent’s annual Ploye Festival (June 14–16), or even make ployes at home with the just-add-water mix from Fort Kent’s Bouchard Family Farms. If opting for the latter, whatever you do, don’t flip them on the griddle!

SELFIE: With your ploye-laden plate in hand.

24. Get a Taste for Making Taffy

The confectioners at The Goldenrod, a restaurant and candy shop in York Beach, have been churning out saltwater taffy for beachgoers ever since the place opened, in 1896. Passersby can watch through windows from outside as boiling taffy is transferred from copper kettles to cooling tables and then to mechanical pulling machines that fluff it to twice its previous size (pulling was done by hand until the 1940s). The final machine can cut and wrap 180 taffy pieces — “kisses,” as they’re called at The Goldenrod — per minute. If the smell of boiling sugar tempts you to step past the old neon marquee, make sure to try the peanut-butter taffy, by far the best-selling flavor. 2 Railroad Ave., York Beach. 207-363-2621.

SELFIE: In front of the vintage “Goldenrod Kisses” neon sign.

23. Fill Your Blueberry Pail

Atop Rockport’s Beech Hill, a 1915 sod-roofed stone hut appears to have sprung from the blueberry fields that surround it. Designed by landscape architect Hans Heisted as a teahouse for a wealthy landowner, the structure now marks an epic picnic spot with panoramic views of the Camden Hills, Chickawaukie Pond, and Penobscot Bay. Part of a 295-acre preserve, the area is open to anyone who’s up for the .6- or .9-mile climb (depending on route). For a week in late July or early August, property owner Coastal Mountains Land Trust lets visitors pick blueberries for free. Visit the trust’s website in early July for dates and to sign up for a time slot. Trailheads: 316 Beech Hill Rd. and 76 Rockville St., Rockport. 207-236-7091.

SELFIE: Plant yourself with the stone hut behind and show those stained fingers.

Photo by Dave Waddell

25. Find the Full-Width Stone

Built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers between 1881 and 1900 to protect ships and shorefront buildings vulnerable to nor’easters, the Rockland Breakwater forms a nearly mile-long barrier for the city’s harbor. Granite rubble from nearby quarries, delivered by sloops and lowered into the water by derricks attached to ships’ masts, forms the jetty’s trapezoidal base. Flat slabs of granite were pieced together on top, making for a fairly smooth walk out to the 1902 lighthouse at the far end. Roughly halfway from shore is the only stone that spans the full width of the massive breakwater. Local children are known to yell “Ice cream!” when they reach that point, in hopes of a post-walk reward. If it’s a hot day, you might want to shout for ice cream too. At the end of Samoset Rd., Rockland.

SELFIE: Crouch down so we can get a look at that granite crosspiece.