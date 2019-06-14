Best of Maine 2019

General assignment reporter in a small media market is a tough gig: one day, you’re out in the rain doing storm coverage; the next, it’s a quasi-PSA about flu shots; the day after, you’re talking to grieving families after a tragedy. Not only must you be accurate and compelling, you have to present like somebody people want in their living room every night. Multimedia journalist and anchor Cameron O’Brien, who joined News Center Maine last summer, has the kind of audience rapport that’s rare in young reporters (she’s 25). The former sociology student describes herself as an “emotion-based storyteller” and says social justice stories are her wheelhouse, but she comes off genuine and informed whether she’s doing web updates on a murder trial or lifestyle segments with gluten-free bakers. “What I find most rewarding,” O’Brien says, “is simply to talk to people in a way they would want to be talked to.” — B.K.