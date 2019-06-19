ON CHARLOTTE GILL’S FIRST DAY of first grade at Southwest Harbor’s Pemetic Elementary, on Maine’s much-touristed Mount Desert Island, Mrs. Dodge instructed the students to place hands over hearts for the Pledge of Allegiance. But Gill, who had just moved to Maine, wasn’t used to the r-dropping accent. She heard hand over hat, and though she wasn’t wearing a hat, she raised her right hand and held it flat above her head. Her new classmates burst out laughing. “That’s sort of how school went for me,” Gill says, “I was a bit of a fish out of water.”

The summer after second grade, she decided to make some money. She sold drawings to neighbors for a dime apiece and picked raspberries behind her family’s home on Clark Point Road to sell at the Claremont Hotel. “Every week, I’d add up my earnings, go across the street to the pier, and buy as many lobsters and crabs as I could,” she recalls. “Then, I’d very proudly walk them down to the end of the pier — the lobstermen standing there watching probably thought this was pretty amusing — and I’d drop them back into the harbor.”

Now, some 40 years later, Gill owns Charlotte’s Legendary Lobster Pound. In 2011, she took over a dilapidated former ice cream stand, a few miles beyond downtown Southwest Harbor, on the way to Acadia National Park’s Seawall Campground. As a kid, she used to go there for scoops and to play in the adjacent field. Once she started selling lobster rolls there — regular size and foot-long — she decked out the midcentury shack in a jumble of red and white and stocked it with hula-hoops, squirt guns, and wiffle-ball equipment, plus stick horses and real pet goats. The yoga mats stacked out back are for picnicking or for yoga. “I tell people that if you could view this place from outer space, it would just glow with positive energy,” she says. “People are happy here.”

Except that Gill hasn’t always been happy there. Recently, she texted me a quote from Fyodor Dostoevsky’s Brothers Karamazov:

“Imagine that you are creating a fabric of human destiny with the object of making men happy in the end, giving them peace and rest at last. Imagine that you are doing this but that it is essential and inevitable to torture to death only one tiny creature . . . in order to found that edifice on its unavenged tears. Would you consent to be the architect on those conditions? Tell me. Tell me the truth.”

Was the edifice of her livelihood, Gill wondered, founded on the unavenged tears of hundreds of thousands of lobsters? “At heart, I’m an animal lover,” she told me the first time I met her. “I know it sounds hugely hypocritical, but I’ve really struggled with that ever since starting this place.”