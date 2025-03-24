April 2025

Buy This Issue!
Features
Powering Through
In Maine, large swaths of untouched land, coupled with a strong Yankee independent streak, have lured generations of hardy souls to build homes off the grid. We caught up with eight intrepid homeowners living self-sufficiently in remote spots across the state.
By Sarah Stebbins
Finder’s Keepers
With antiquing and beachcombing season around the corner, here’s what catches the eye of expert collectors. From glass bottles and sea glass to old clothes irons and heirloom quilts, this is what they can’t get enough of.
By Sara Anne Donnelly | Photographed by Dave Waddell
Blooming Where She’s Planted
Still-life photographer Lynn Karlin puts vegetables on pedestals and poses flowers like fashion models, raising a humble garden haul to the realm of fine art.
By Jesse Ellison | Photographed by Tara Rice
North by East
Party Fowl
Jennica Harris loves her chickens, so she built them a tricked-out home.
Maine Moment
Nuts and Bolts
Two centuries of selling the basics at an Eastport hardware store.
House Painters
Home takes center stage at the Farnsworth Art Museum.
Blueberry Fields Forever
When a mobile-home park was put on the market, its residents united.
Spilling the Beans
A new cookbook dishes on recipes from home kitchens around Maine.
Well Versed
A Bates professor takes a creative turn with her debut poetry collection.
Dispatches
A Hoe New World
Reinventing an age-old garden tool.
Squirrel Island’s First Hundred Years
Recollections from the early days of Maine’s first summer colony.
Room With a View
Can hope take root in an overrun garden?
Where in Maine
Dooryard
My Favorite Place
Meredithe Stuart-Smith, founder of Meri Meri, on Castine’s town common.
On Our Cover: A bouquet of poppies and beets. Photo by Lynn Karlin.
Additional Photos: Kody Theriault and Tara Rice