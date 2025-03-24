April 2025

Features

Powering Through

In Maine, large swaths of untouched land, coupled with a strong Yankee independent streak, have lured generations of hardy souls to build homes off the grid. We caught up with eight intrepid homeowners living self-sufficiently in remote spots across the state.

By Sarah Stebbins

Finder’s Keepers

With antiquing and beachcombing season around the corner, here’s what catches the eye of expert collectors. From glass bottles and sea glass to old clothes irons and heirloom quilts, this is what they can’t get enough of.

By Sara Anne Donnelly | Photographed by Dave Waddell

Blooming Where She’s Planted

Still-life photographer Lynn Karlin puts vegetables on pedestals and poses flowers like fashion models, raising a humble garden haul to the realm of fine art.

By Jesse Ellison | Photographed by Tara Rice

North by East

Party Fowl

Jennica Harris loves her chickens, so she built them a tricked-out home.

Maine Moment

Nuts and Bolts

Two centuries of selling the basics at an Eastport hardware store.

House Painters

Home takes center stage at the Farnsworth Art Museum.

Blueberry Fields Forever

When a mobile-home park was put on the market, its residents united.

Spilling the Beans

A new cookbook dishes on recipes from home kitchens around Maine.

Well Versed

A Bates professor takes a creative turn with her debut poetry collection.

Dispatches

A Hoe New World

Reinventing an age-old garden tool.

Squirrel Island’s First Hundred Years

Recollections from the early days of Maine’s first summer colony.

Room With a View

Can hope take root in an overrun garden?

Where in Maine

Dooryard

My Favorite Place

Meredithe Stuart-Smith, founder of Meri Meri, on Castine’s town common.

On Our Cover: A bouquet of poppies and beets. Photo by Lynn Karlin.

Additional Photos: Kody Theriault and Tara Rice