Say Uncle!

So what did you do to earn this gig?

I honestly don’t know! I’m a pretty outgoing, outspoken person who likes to talk and yell and scream through a megaphone, so I guess maybe that was the reason. Or maybe nobody else wanted to do it?

What makes a good beach games emcee?

You have to be willing to have a good time. Take the hula-hoop contest: I’ll stop them while they’re hooping and say they have to add another hoop — that will knock a couple people out. Then I’ll say, okay, now with one hand on your head! Then we’ll maybe have a half-dozen left. Then I’ll go to three hoops, or maybe right to five hoops! And the crowd goes nuts!

How big of a crowd are we talking?

If it’s stinky weather, and July 4 is in the middle of the week, maybe we’ll only have 400. If it’s a weekend or a Friday or a Monday, we’ll have up to 700. And it is crazy.

When did you start wearing the Uncle Sam outfit?

The first few years, I just had stars-and-stripes pants. And I know you don’t need to know this, but I have matching underwear now! People buy me stuff all the time.

How does the community react to you after so many years at this?

The night before the games, we go door-to-door passing out high tide charts [in exchange for donations to the Moody Beach Association], and people know I’m coming. If I had all the drinks they offered me, I wouldn’t make it halfway through my route. If I ate all the food, I wouldn’t make it out the door. Some people say, “Ken, you’re still doing this? I ran in these games when I was a child and you were here then — now, it’s not even my children running, it’s my grandchildren!”

What do you think you’ll remember most about a half-century of this?

I’m a pretty patriotic guy — the Vietnam thing maybe reinforced that. At the start of the games, I’m up on top of the seawall, and I have those 500 or 600 people, and I’m like a god to them. They know me! In fact, I’ve probably met most of them at one time or another, and to lead them in song or the Pledge of Allegiance? It makes me misty. It’s really nice.