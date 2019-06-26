Upon arrival, many rescue dogs are immediately placed into state-approved foster homes arranged by rescue groups to await adoption. Others arrive at shelters like the one run by the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, which works with 60 rescue organizations to import dogs from across the globe. Each day, hopeful owners queue up by the dozens at their facility in Westbrook, sometimes hours before the shelter opens. Meanwhile, foster-based rescue groups can be beset by multiple applications from around the state for a single dog, even before she arrives.

It wasn’t always this way, says Animal Refuge League director Patsy Murphy. Much like those southern shelters, her organization was founded in 1911 with a mission of temporarily holding animals until they were retrieved or euthanized. “Maine was very much an agrarian state with agrarian values,” she says. “Domestic animals were considered property or commodities.”

But as the state became more industrialized, that perspective changed. No longer work animals, dogs became card-carrying members of our families, and state laws evolved to reflect the new mindset. All dogs in Maine must be licensed. Campaigns promoting spaying and neutering took off aggressively in the 1980s, and in 2007, the state mandated sterilization for adopted animals (unless it endangers their health), with both the state and private groups establishing funds to offset costs for low-income families. In the past 50 years, the state has also toughened punishments for animal neglect and cruelty — both can incur fines twice as high as in states like Mississippi and can include jail time — while the adoption of microchipping and GPS collars means lost dogs have a much easier time finding their way home.

Today, Maine shelters boast a live release rate over 95 percent, with only about 3 percent of all animals euthanized, a rate that’s among the country’s lowest. With this success story has come an unexpected problem: in the 1990s, hopeful families started arriving at shelters like the Animal Refuge League to find no dogs left to adopt.

The region’s lack of dogs helped give rise to rescue groups and transporters like True North, and the subsequent advent of websites like Petfinder turbocharged rescue-dog trafficking. Today, rescue groups and hopeful adopters can search over 25,000 animals at any given time. Both individuals and organizations like the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland can track down adoptable dogs in the South — or in places as far away as Turkey and Puerto Rico — and facilitate their arrival in Maine via transporters like Hobby. And Hobby can take to Facebook, posting pics of the dogs in her care so that one of her northern partner groups might claim them and facilitate their adoption.

After Hobby finishes her impromptu photo shoot in the Hagerstown field, we load up the dogs. In another 8 miles, we cross into Pennsylvania, passing a sign on an overpass marking the Mason-Dixon Line.