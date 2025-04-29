Features

Great Maine Scavenger Hunt

Twenty-eight excursions all across the state, from classical concerts to mountain sunrises to roadside doughnuts, that add up to one fun-filled Maine summer.

Ties That Bind

Ben Whalley’s saltwater flies elegantly balance form and function, and represent a deep connection to fishing heritage.

By Will Grunewald | Photographed by Mat Trogner

The Secret Lives of Mudflats

Hiding in the muck and mire are weird and wondrous worlds. Their vibrancy and ecological importance are only just coming into full view.

By Susan Hand Shetterly | Photographed by Tara Rice

North by East

Shady Characters

A Saco illustrator’s sketchy figures are drawing a huge following.

Maine Moment

Heart Land

Mainers are pumped for the state’s first pro soccer team.

Noodles, Dumplings, and Plaudits

Does an acclaimed Cambodian restaurant live up to the hype?

Inn Crowd

At a Harrison B&B, the owners and guests are tight.

Bar Stars

Rubbing elbows with the literati on Belfast pub stools.

Full Bloom

An artist’s midcoast nature scenes sprout up across multiple shows.

Seeing the Future

At UMaine, a factory staffed with robots will soon be a reality.

Feisty Good Samaritan of the North Woods

For 30 years, Jerry Elwell took vulnerable animals under her wing.

Maine Dispatches

Room With a View

An ocean for all seasons.

Special Section: Explore Camden

A thriving midcoast hub for locals and visitors alike.

+

Where in Maine

Dooryard

My Favorite Place

Chef Mimi Weissenborn, on Giant’s Stairs, in Harpswell.

On Our Cover: Ringing in the season on Biscay Pond, by Cara Dolan.

Additional Photos: Nicole Wolf, Dave Waddell, and Tara Rice