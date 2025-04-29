Buy This Issue!
Features
Great Maine Scavenger Hunt
Twenty-eight excursions all across the state, from classical concerts to mountain sunrises to roadside doughnuts, that add up to one fun-filled Maine summer.
Ties That Bind
Ben Whalley’s saltwater flies elegantly balance form and function, and represent a deep connection to fishing heritage.
By Will Grunewald | Photographed by Mat Trogner
The Secret Lives of Mudflats
Hiding in the muck and mire are weird and wondrous worlds. Their vibrancy and ecological importance are only just coming into full view.
By Susan Hand Shetterly | Photographed by Tara Rice
North by East
Shady Characters
A Saco illustrator’s sketchy figures are drawing a huge following.
Maine Moment
Heart Land
Mainers are pumped for the state’s first pro soccer team.
Noodles, Dumplings, and Plaudits
Does an acclaimed Cambodian restaurant live up to the hype?
Inn Crowd
At a Harrison B&B, the owners and guests are tight.
Bar Stars
Rubbing elbows with the literati on Belfast pub stools.
Full Bloom
An artist’s midcoast nature scenes sprout up across multiple shows.
Seeing the Future
At UMaine, a factory staffed with robots will soon be a reality.
Feisty Good Samaritan of the North Woods
For 30 years, Jerry Elwell took vulnerable animals under her wing.
Maine Dispatches
Room With a View
An ocean for all seasons.
Special Section: Explore Camden
A thriving midcoast hub for locals and visitors alike.
+
Where in Maine
Dooryard
My Favorite Place
Chef Mimi Weissenborn, on Giant’s Stairs, in Harpswell.
On Our Cover: Ringing in the season on Biscay Pond, by Cara Dolan.
Additional Photos: Nicole Wolf, Dave Waddell, and Tara Rice