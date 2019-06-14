Maine Dispatches

Opinions, advisories, and musings from the length and breadth of Maine

Bath

Lynda Bird Johnson Robb and Luci Baines Johnson smashed champagne bottles over the USS Lyndon B. Johnson, christening the Zumwalt-class stealth destroyer built at Bath Iron Works and named for their father.

Arundel

To anchor his new Maine Classic Car Museum showroom, Tim Stentiford bought a 1948 Tucker, one of only 47 still in existence, for $1.8 million. No word on whether the seller threw in an extended warranty.

Bangor

Maine’s longest-serving sportscaster, Tim Throckmorton, of WABI-TV, retired after 39 years on the air. The 62-year-old wanted to spend more time at his Phillips Lake home with his wife and stepkids, as well as on the golf course.

Limestone

U.S. News & World Report ranked the Maine School of Science and Mathematics the country’s second-best public high school. The magnet school has 145 students from around the state and from as far away as Italy and South Korea.

Augusta

Governor Janet Mills signed a bill that, as of 2021, bans Styrofoam containers from groceries, coffee shops, farm stands, and convenience stores. Maine is the first state to outlaw the non-recyclable containers, one of the country’s most common sources of litter.

Georgetown

The Coast Guard cut power to Seguin Island Light Station, deeming the underwater electric cable unsafe. Friends of Seguin Island is fundraising for a generator to keep the station’s museum going this summer and for solar panels as a long-term fix.