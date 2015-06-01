In an era of sky-high housing and construction costs, it’s little wonder some Mainers are seeing the appeal of a tinier abode.
At the Recovery Room, in Boothbay Harbor, she and her husband restore everything from bar stools to sectionals.
Its cutting-edge timber frame builds are cropping up all over the country — including here in Maine.
Maine libraries have added seed “borrowing” to their growing list of resources.
Designed for a banker by John Calvin Stevens, the West End home maintains many of its original features.
The entrepreneur and preservationist who rescued Halfway Rock Light has set his sights on Harpswell’s Little Mark Island Monument.
And builds one very charming potting shed.
And there might not be anything that can halt its spread.
Shop owner Rachel Ambrose advises clients to buck trends in favor of personal style.
Keeping up the landmark that resembles an elaborate confection hasn’t always been sweet.
Farmers across the state are banding together to take on the hegemony of imports in local flower shops. If they succeed, Maine floriculture could hit full bloom.
The interior is inspired by California’s famed Sea Ranch modernist enclave.