Colonial Studies

A Life Made in Art: Maud Briggs Knowlton

Monhegan Museum of Art & History

July 1–Sept. 30. 1 Lighthouse Hill, Monhegan. 207-596-7003.

When Monhegan Museum associate director Robert Stahl moved to Monhegan Island in 2003, he found out that his home originally belonged to watercolorist Maud Briggs Knowlton. In the late 1800s, Knowlton became one of the first few women to join the island’s arts colony, where Edward Hopper and Rockwell Kent also painted around the turn of the century. Stahl started researching Knowlton and found little about her life and artistic legacy, so the museum began to piece together the first major retrospective on her work, featuring watercolors, oils, etchings, drawings, and painted porcelain, as well as her husband Ed’s photographs of island life.