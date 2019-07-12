Culture, Good Things From Maine, zeta 07.12.19

Campus Couture

Scouting the state for wicked individual fashion, we found student Camden Hunt at College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor.

By Arielle Greenberg

Anachronism: Once I was old enough to drive, I sought out thrift and consignment shops. My favorite decades are the ’60s and the ’80s, because I love color, texture, and angular shapes. A recent treasure is a pair of Ocean Pacific swim trunks that I found in the “free box” at school. I care about history — and besides, fast-fashion is a hot mess.

Patterns: I mix tie-dye, fish and tropical motifs, skulls, stripes. I wear turtlenecks because they’re practical for Maine (though not in Virginia, where I’m from) and an easy way to pair color with prints.

Accessorizing: I like to reclaim and subvert iconic accessories like whistle necklaces, neon suspenders, dog collars, bright watches, friendship bracelets, and bandanas. For bolo ties, I like Sweet Tea Salvage, an Etsy shop that makes them from vintage brooches. In Bar Harbor, I like the consignment shop Serendipity.

Signature styles: Maine fuels my overall outdoorsy, campy vibe. My two primary looks can be described as “dumb teenager in a summer camp slasher movie” and “6-year-old going to an aquarium.” A friend once told me, “Your outfits are a confusing part of a greater narrative.”

Arielle Greenberg

Arielle Greenberg is a poet and author of creative nonfiction. She lives in Belfast.

