December 2019

Features
Maine-Made Gift Guide
From ornamental kitchenware to origami kits to Olive Kitteridge, we present 32 classic and surprising tokens of the Pine Tree State for everyone on your list.
By Laura Serino
Down East Reader Photo Contest
We were wowed by the quality of submissions to our fifth annual photo contest. Here are the winners, picked by our all-star panel of judges — and our readers.
This Cape Porpoise Fish House Is an Icon
But of what, exactly? On beauty, authenticity, and community in the Instagram age.
By Brian Kevin
This Mount Desert Island town is a summer tourist mecca, but winter may be the best time to visit.
By Jennifer Van Allen
Departments
North by East
A sextet of children’s picture books by Maine authors and illustrators, a new path for Maine Huts & Trails, and a fresh look at the works of N.C. Wyeth. Also, a credit union for farmers in Maine Dispatches.
Food and Drink
Beer and ministry at Friars’ Brewhouse Tap Room, eclectic pub food at Stratton’s Backstrap Bar & Grill, and a Portland baker’s classic Hanukkah treats. Plus, holiday candy.
Good Things from Maine
Candlemakers create a warm glow from Kittery to Greenville, and we go browsing for locally made goods in Freeport.
Maine Homes
An Auburn bungalow gets a sensible makeover, and workforce condos in Portland attract interest from afar.
Where in Maine
Maine Moment
Dooryard
Editor’s note, reader feedback, responses to October’s Where in Maine, and more.
Columns
My Maine: Process as Regular Return, Room With a View.
My Favorite Place
Portland Ballet’s Nell Shipman on Merrill Auditorium.
On the cover: Farm + Table store in Cape Porpoise, by Robert A. Dennis
Additional photos: Benjamin Williamson; Ryan david Brown; Isaac Crabtree; Jackie Greaney