December 2019

Features

Maine-Made Gift Guide

From ornamental kitchenware to origami kits to Olive Kitteridge, we present 32 classic and surprising tokens of the Pine Tree State for everyone on your list.

By Laura Serino

Down East Reader Photo Contest

We were wowed by the quality of submissions to our fifth annual photo contest. Here are the winners, picked by our all-star panel of judges — and our readers.

This Cape Porpoise Fish House Is an Icon

But of what, exactly? On beauty, authenticity, and community in the Instagram age.

By Brian Kevin

Special Advertising section: Bar Harbor

This Mount Desert Island town is a summer tourist mecca, but winter may be the best time to visit.

By Jennifer Van Allen

Departments

North by East

A sextet of children’s picture books by Maine authors and illustrators, a new path for Maine Huts & Trails, and a fresh look at the works of N.C. Wyeth. Also, a credit union for farmers in Maine Dispatches.

Food and Drink

Beer and ministry at Friars’ Brewhouse Tap Room, eclectic pub food at Stratton’s Backstrap Bar & Grill, and a Portland baker’s classic Hanukkah treats. Plus, holiday candy.

Good Things from Maine

Candlemakers create a warm glow from Kittery to Greenville, and we go browsing for locally made goods in Freeport.

Maine Homes

An Auburn bungalow gets a sensible makeover, and workforce condos in Portland attract interest from afar.

Where in Maine

Maine Moment

Dooryard

Editor’s note, reader feedback, responses to October’s Where in Maine, and more.

Columns

My Maine: Process as Regular Return, Room With a View.

My Favorite Place

Portland Ballet’s Nell Shipman on Merrill Auditorium.

On the cover: Farm + Table store in Cape Porpoise, by Robert A. Dennis

Additional photos: Benjamin Williamson; Ryan david Brown; Isaac Crabtree; Jackie Greaney