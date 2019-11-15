Where In Maine? Our Favorite Answer

I’ve been to this spot hundreds of times. In fact, most of the times that I came here, I was carrying stone-cutting tools — not to cut stone, but to demonstrate how the tools were used. I was a park ranger at Acadia National Park for six seasons, and I led a weekly guided walk on this section of carriage road, rain, shine, or fog. We always stopped here, at Waterfall Bridge. I explained how the stone bridges were made with reinforced concrete and faced with granite, which was quarried nearby. John D. Rockefeller Jr. employed stonecutters to quarry and cut the granite and piece together the granite faces of each bridge. This particular bridge has an arch that is slanted at such an angle that it perfectly frames Hadlock Falls for hikers on the Hadlock Brook Trail, which passes under the bridge. Beautiful spot. Though I no longer work for the park, I still make it out to Waterfall Bridge a few times a year.

— Becky Pritchard, Bar Harbor, Maine