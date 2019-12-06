Maine-Made Candy for the Holidays

Sweet tooths can skip the supermarket.

Maine-made holiday candy

Candy Cane

Of course there’s red-and-white peppermint, but Haven’s Candies also spins cinnamon, blueberry, eggnog, and other unusual candy cane varieties.

87 County Rd., Westbrook. 207-772-1557; 448 Forest Ave., Portland. 207-772-0761.

Peanut Brittle

Barrels of name-brand candies abound in Uncle Willy’s Candy Shoppe, but so too do handmade and, in the case of the perfectly crisped peanut brittle, hand-cracked treats. 

57 Bay View St., Camden. 207-230-2470.

Hanukkah Gelt

The exchange rate of U.S. dollars to Dean’s Sweets Hanukkah gelt is .36:1, although gelt doesn’t hold its value anyway after it melts in your mouth. 

475 Fore St. and 54 Cove St., Portland. 207-899-3664.