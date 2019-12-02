After five years of running our annual reader photo contest, we can say one thing for sure: Down East readers know how to capture Maine’s magic in every season.

This year, the pleasant task of sorting through more than 1,000 incredible submissions fell to Down East staff photographer Benjamin Williamson and an all-star panel of judges. Maine photographers Peter Ralston, Cait Bourgault, and Séan Alonzo Harris winnowed a batch of semifinalists down to a grand prize winner and two runners-up in each of three categories: landscape, wildlife, and lifestyle. Readers weighed in too, with hundreds of thousands of you surfing the submission gallery online and voting for the Readers’ Choice winner.

Thanks to everyone who sent us a photo — we were wowed by the quality of the submissions — and special thanks to Sebago Brewing Co. for sponsoring this year’s contest and choosing a special brewers’ pick. To be the first to know about next year’s contest — or simply to keep seeing more stunning Maine photography — follow Down East on your favorite social platforms and subscribe to our email newsletters.