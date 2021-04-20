Features

Maine Summer Is Back

Your region-by-region preview of the traditions, activities, and events that make summer in the Pine Tree State unforgettable.

By Bridget M. Burns, Joyce Kryszak, Mira Ptacin, Samuel Wheeler, and Brian Kevin

Same as It Ever Was?

Residents have long enjoyed Kittery’s livable, leafy vibe, but some worry that a recent influx of tourists and house hunters will erode the town’s character. So they’ve hatched an ambitious plan: to change Kittery in order to preserve it.

By Will Grunewald

Catching Fish Is the Easy Part

Once robust, Maine’s groundfishery is on the ropes, leaving the future uncertain for even the most dedicated fishermen — and the harbor towns that give the Maine coast its flavor.

By Susan Conley

Special Advertising Section: Boothbay Region

A sparkling seaside playground that retains its working waterfront, the Boothbay region offers plenty of reasons to visit and to stay.

By Jennifer Van Allen

North by East

A pair of cobblers in Skowhegan carry on a forgotten trade, a new book remembers Maine inventors’ contributions, and scallop aquaculturists won’t forget the lessons of their Japanese colleagues. In Maine Dispatches, an Eagle Scout’s memorable achievement.

Food and Drink

A truckload of exotic hot dogs comes to Belfast, Utopia offers Mediterranean specialties in Bangor, and a Hermon gin distillery becomes an innovative juniper farm.

Good Things from Maine

In Dixfield, Flower and Jane spreads the gospel of botanical realism, and Belfast’s new community glassblowing studio is heating up. Plus, a new gladiator-themed card game enters the arena.

Maine Homes

A 1930s home in Gorham is revamped with DIY projects. A pro wrestler turned housebuilder plugs away on a Portland project. A new book sheds light on Maine author Rachel Field’s island home.

+

Where in Maine

Maine Moment

Dooryard

Editor’s note, reader feedback, responses to March’s Where in Maine, and more.

Columns

My Maine: Called to Cliff Island. Room With a View.

My Favorite Place

Instagram influencer Katie Sturino, on Camden’s Mount Battie.

On Our Cover: Pemaquid Pond, by Cara Dolan.

Additional Photos: Benjamin Williamson, Anthony Di Biase, and Ryan David Brown