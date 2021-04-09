VOTE IN OUR 2021 BEST OF MAINE SURVEY!

Maine News You May Have Missed

Maine’s first female Eagle Scout, a newly designated national scenic byway, THC-infused beer, and more

Scarborough

Shipyard Brewing and Sea Dog Brewing teamed up with Scarborough’s Novel Beverage to produce THC-infused, non-alcoholic versions of Shipyard Pumpkinhead and Sea Dog Wild Blueberry, available through recreational marijuana shops.

Belfast

A U.S. Mint coin for which local artist Gary Cooper designed the heads side, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, won the World Coin News 2021 Coin of the Year award. Cooper’s engraving portrays Buzz Aldrin’s lunar footprint.

West Gardiner

Eighteen-year-old Mia Dawbin became Maine’s first female Eagle Scout, joining almost 1,000 other girls and women around the country in achieving the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America.

Lewiston

Food & Wine’s list of the country’s 39 greatest bagel shops named Forage, based in Lewiston and Portland, the best bagel joint in Maine. Biddeford’s Rover Bagel and South Portland’s Scratch Baking also made the cut.

Fort Kent

The two branches of the T-shaped, newly designated St. John Valley Cultural/Fish River National Scenic Byway intersect in the small County village, with the St. John Valley route tracing the northern border and the Fish River route following Route 11 from the south.

Northeast Harbor

The nonprofit Maine Seacoast Mission launched its 74- foot Sunbeam boat and crew to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics on unbridged islands, removing the travel costs and risk of virus exposure that residents would face by coming to the mainland.