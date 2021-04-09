Maine News You May Have Missed

Scarborough

Shipyard Brewing and Sea Dog Brewing teamed up with Scarborough’s Novel Beverage to produce THC-infused, non-alcoholic versions of Shipyard Pumpkinhead and Sea Dog Wild Blueberry, available through recreational marijuana shops.

For the first time, a new type of Pumpkinhead, typically brewed by Shipyard as an autumnal libation, came off the line at Maine-based Novel Beverage. It looks like a beer, clinks like a beer and tastes similar to a beer, but it gets its buzz from cannabis. https://t.co/fHROKu7ccb — NECN (@NECN) March 10, 2021

Belfast

A U.S. Mint coin for which local artist Gary Cooper designed the heads side, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, won the World Coin News 2021 Coin of the Year award. Cooper’s engraving portrays Buzz Aldrin’s lunar footprint.

West Gardiner

Eighteen-year-old Mia Dawbin became Maine’s first female Eagle Scout, joining almost 1,000 other girls and women around the country in achieving the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America.

Mia Dawbin is breaking a barrier by achieving the Eagle Scout rank after making more than 200 care packages for homeless adults and kids in a time of great need. https://t.co/RAeM5wxwZN — NEWS CENTER Maine (@newscentermaine) March 4, 2021

Lewiston

Food & Wine’s list of the country’s 39 greatest bagel shops named Forage, based in Lewiston and Portland, the best bagel joint in Maine. Biddeford’s Rover Bagel and South Portland’s Scratch Baking also made the cut.

Nearly 50 of the greatest bagel shops from coast to coast. https://t.co/bT7DfFu5gC — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) March 10, 2021

Fort Kent

The two branches of the T-shaped, newly designated St. John Valley Cultural/Fish River National Scenic Byway intersect in the small County village, with the St. John Valley route tracing the northern border and the Fish River route following Route 11 from the south.

Northeast Harbor

The nonprofit Maine Seacoast Mission launched its 74- foot Sunbeam boat and crew to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics on unbridged islands, removing the travel costs and risk of virus exposure that residents would face by coming to the mainland.