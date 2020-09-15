Features

An Affair of Changing Light

Autumn in Acadia National Park is a time of transitions, vivid contrasts, and quiet beauty.

The little city of Eastport tried for years to lure mega cruise ships to its docks. Then, amid a global pandemic, it got one, along with the ship’s skeleton crew of coronavirus exiles.

We’re in the Business of Buying Scenery

A new network of waterfront parks on Cobscook Bay is the latest project by a global philanthropic foundation with an increasingly large Maine footprint — and an unconventional approach to conservation.

Departments

North by East

A complicated midcoast legacy of corporate largesse is going . . . going . . . gone. So too is the beloved Old Port Music Hall. But Maine writer Ruth Moore’s forgotten novels are making a comeback. Plus, in Maine Dispatches, a dog is not a bear.

Food and Drink

A “drink local” bonanza: from lobster beers to lobster cocktails, raw milk to milkshakes, we’re sloshing the Maine-iest beverages from each of the state’s 16 counties.

Good Things from Maine

Wooden-toy maker Phil McCrillis — a.k.a. Uncle Lumpy — is old-school, old-school Maine brand L.L.Bean is getting kinda slick, and some slick tech keeps old-school ag fairs going.

Maine Homes

In Lincoln, a lakefront home holds five kids, four dogs, three cats, and two adults, and in Portland, a dining-room display of Caribbean-influenced art is a feast for the eyes.

+

Where in Maine

Maine Moment

Dooryard

Editor’s note, reader feedback, responses to August’s Where in Maine, and more.

Columns

Timelines: Maine’s Constitutional Convention, Talk of Maine: Putting DNA Evidence on Trial, Room With a View.

My Favorite Place

Tom’s of Maine founder Tom Chappell, on Kennebunk.

On the Cover: A view of Long Pond from Beech Mountain, in Acadia National Park, by Benjamin Williamson.

Additional photos: Ryan David Brown, Kristin Dillon, Melissa Goodwin.