October 2020
Eastport
Lake House
Christi Holmes duck hunting. Photographed by Melissa Goodwin
Hemp harvest at Sheepscot General Store and Farm in Whitefield. Photographed by Kristin Dillon

Features

An Affair of Changing Light

Autumn in Acadia National Park is a time of transitions, vivid contrasts, and quiet beauty.

Port in a Storm

The little city of Eastport tried for years to lure mega cruise ships to its docks. Then, amid a global pandemic, it got one, along with the ship’s skeleton crew of coronavirus exiles.

We’re in the Business of Buying Scenery

A new network of waterfront parks on Cobscook Bay is the latest project by a global philanthropic foundation with an increasingly large Maine footprint — and an unconventional approach to conservation.

Departments

North by East

A complicated midcoast legacy of corporate largesse is going . . . going . . . gone. So too is the beloved Old Port Music Hall. But Maine writer Ruth Moore’s forgotten novels are making a comeback. Plus, in Maine Dispatches, a dog is not a bear.

Food and Drink

A “drink local” bonanza: from lobster beers to lobster cocktails, raw milk to milkshakes, we’re sloshing the Maine-iest beverages from each of the state’s 16 counties.

Good Things from Maine

Wooden-toy maker Phil McCrillis — a.k.a. Uncle Lumpy — is old-school, old-school Maine brand L.L.Bean is getting kinda slick, and some slick tech keeps old-school ag fairs going.

Maine Homes

In Lincoln, a lakefront home holds five kids, four dogs, three cats, and two adults, and in Portland, a dining-room display of Caribbean-influenced art is a feast for the eyes.

+

Where in Maine

Maine Moment

Dooryard

Editor’s note, reader feedback, responses to August’s Where in Maine, and more.

Columns

Timelines: Maine’s Constitutional Convention, Talk of Maine: Putting DNA Evidence on Trial, Room With a View.

My Favorite Place

Tom’s of Maine founder Tom Chappell, on Kennebunk.

On the Cover: A view of Long Pond from Beech Mountain, in Acadia National Park, by Benjamin Williamson.

Additional photos: Ryan David Brown, Kristin Dillon, Melissa Goodwin.

