The Maine-iest Drink from Each of Maine’s 16 Counties

Cumberland County and Somerset County: Martinis

A classic martini is an elegant union of gin and vermouth, with an olive or a lemon twist. E. B. White called it “the elixir of quietude.” Such estimable a drink was sure to inspire spinoffs, some only vaguely recalling the original. An espresso martini is usually vodka, coffee, and Kahlúa. Allen’s Coffee Brandy, though, has long been Maine’s most popular spirit — nearly a liter sold per drinking-age resident last year — so Portland Hunt & Alpine Club subs it in for the Kahlúa, to fine effect (75 Market St., Portland; 207-747-4754). The blueberry martini at Lakewood Inn Restaurant is Maine-y in a whole ’nother way, combining splashes of apple schnapps and cranberry juice with a double dose of bluebs: blueberry puree and Cold River Blueberry Vodka, made with Maine potatoes and wild Maine berries (76 Theater Rd., Madison; 207-474-7176).