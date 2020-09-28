Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

“The breakwater can be reached from Samoset Road, where I grew up. My earliest memory of the breakwater is as a young child, when the sight of the lighthouse meant returning home on my father’s lobsterboat from a week on Big Green Island, to replenish supplies. As an adolescent, my friends and I spent many summers’ afternoons swimming off the breakwater dock. A frequent pastime, still enjoyed by visitors, was to walk out to the lighthouse. It was always fun to watch the ferries to North Haven and Vinalhaven. Now, there’s the thrill of watching windjammers from Rock- land and Camden sail majestically past.” — Julie McConchie Forte, Lakewood, Ohio