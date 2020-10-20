Features

Maine Gives Back

As a difficult year draws to a close, we salute Mainers doing their part to make the state a better place.

Segment One

At the heart of the public debate over a proposed power-transmission project is a remote swath of woods, mountains, and streams that a newly cut corridor would cleave. We sent a team of photographers for a look at Maine’s most divisive 53 miles.

When the COVID-19 pandemic brought life to a standstill this spring, millions of American small businesses abruptly found themselves facing collapse. This is the story of one of them, Westbrook’s American Roots.

Departments

North by East

Haircuts at the Senior Citizens Barber Shop never go out of style, and neither does Marsden Hartley’s immense oeuvre. Plus, socially distanced Native American Heritage Month activities and, in Maine Dispatches, cattle treading an unwise escape route.

Food and Drink

Skowhegan’s Maine Grains immunizes against pandemic-era flour shortages, a drumming prof grooves on West African cooking in Camden, and the

best pie pumpkins look like bloated zucchini.

Good Things from Maine

The macramé revival keeps a Limerick artist tied up in knots, and two other makers are rolling with vehicular studios. Meanwhile, a bag designer’s L.L.Bean collaboration was a tote-al success.

Maine Homes

A Lincolnville innkeeper’s Cape and solar panels in a new (and more affordable) light. Also, old-school architectural photographer Brian Vanden Brink learns to love the iPhone.

+

Where in Maine

Maine Moment

Dooryard

Editor’s note, reader feedback, responses to September’s Where in Maine, and more.

Columns

Timelines: The Contested Election (of 1879), Wildlife: A Salmon Hatchery Swims Against the Stream, Room With a View.

My Favorite Place

State climatologist Dr. Sean Birkel, on Baxter State Park.

On the Cover: Greenlaw Mountain, near Jackman, by Pamola Creative.