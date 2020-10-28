Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

“I first canoed the Waterway in October 1975, from Telos Landing to Allagash. The leaves were in full color at the start and they were bare by the time I reached the village. Frost most nights and snow on Katahdin as our canoe and two of us were flown back to Telos by floatplane. Since that time, I have done the Waterway more than 20 times. In the summer of 2000, my friend Rich and I paddled the Allagash, marking 25 years since our first trip. We have already planned our 50th-year reunion trip in 2025. By the way, we will both be 83.” — John Mattern II, Newport News, Virginia