March 2023

Features

Winter People

For some Mainers, the coldest months of the year are the best time to test their mettle outdoors.

By Adrienne Perron | Photographed by Tara Rice

Still Feisty

A look back — and a look ahead — as Maine’s Salt Institute for Documentary Studies marks 50 years.

By Brian Kevin

What We Talk About When We Talk About Character

An inquisitive look at a complicated word, as Maine grapples with age-old — but freshly relevant — issues of livability, growth, and belonging.

By Jesse Ellison

Special Advertising Section: Moving to Maine

What every would-be Mainer needs to know.

By Bridget M. Burns

Departments

North by East

A classic candlepin alley is under new management, while the long-running CMCA Biennial feels extra new this year. A veteran mariner’s new book is a stormy ride. Plus, in Maine Dispatches, Sugarloaf starts carving out new trails.

Food and Drink

In Portland, Miyake is back (and so is the dining scene’s momentum). In Searsport, Rio’s finds its form. Around the state, Maine-made bitters are bettering beverages.

Good Things from Maine

A tip of the cap to Yarmouth’s five-panel hat maker. Taking the measure of New Balance’s factory expansion in Skowhegan. A Portland potter’s ramen bowls make a splash on a PBS docuseries.

Maine Homes

The revitalization of a 150-year-old home in Portland, the restoration of native Maine plants on a farm in Washington, and the big reveal of a hotly anticipated boutique hotel.

Where in Maine

Dooryard

Editor’s note, responses to January’s Where in Maine, the masthead, and more.

Columns

Room With a View.

My Favorite Place

Movie writer and director Todd Field, on Rockport’s post office.

On Our Cover: More Women+ Surf members Pamela Chévez, Miranda Rico, and Britt Dahlberg at Scarborough’s Pine Point Beach, by Tara Rice.

Additional photos: Tara Rice and Dave Waddell