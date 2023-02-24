Maine News You May Have Missed

South Portland

The owners of Legion Square Market, in Knightville, announced they were closing the neighborhood grocery. Locally favored for its cut-to-order butcher counter, the market had been in business since 1939.

Fort Fairfield

Native son Dick Curless is the subject of a yearlong exhibit, Dick Curless: Hard Traveling Man from Maine, at Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Best remembered for 1965’s “A Tombstone Every Mile,” Curless died in 1995.

Falmouth

Elementary-school social worker Heidi Richards, who had only cross-country skied once in her life, became Falmouth High’s Nordic coach. She took the job, she said, to ensure the hitherto coachless team would have a season.

Carrabassett Valley

Sugarloaf began cutting trees for 12 new trails on West Mountain. The expansion, expected to open next winter, will increase the ski resort’s skiable acres by 10 percent and will be served by a new high-speed quad chairlift.

Rumford

For the first time in its nearly six-decade history, Maine budget retailer Marden’s closed one of its stores, citing safety concerns it couldn’t reconcile with its Rumford landlord. Its other 13 locations, carrying everything from beach toys to mattresses to hardware, were unaffected.

Bangor

Bangor Symphony Orchestra music director Lucas Richman conducted the score for White Noise, the recently released Netflix movie starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Don Cheadle. His prior film credits include Face/Off, Se7en, and The Manchurian Candidate.