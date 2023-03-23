No Two of Sundew Sewing’s Signature Five-Panel Hats Are Alike

Tell Us More

Sarah Johnson

Why do you make your hats so lightweight and flexible?

All of my hats are soft brimmed, made with heavyweight, non-woven interfacing fabric. They’re squishy, but they will always spring back out to flat. So if you fold up a hat into your beach bag or your back pocket, you put it back on and the brim will spring back out. And if it gets really put through the wringer, you can just iron the brim out flat again.

Any favorite embellishments?

I really love to throw myself into the details of quilting. I learned how to quilt in my 20s because I was inspired by postage-stamp quilts that my great-grandmother-in-law made. I still love quilting, so it’s a way for me to incorporate it into something that you can wear and enjoy every day. It’s like a little gemstone of a quilt.

How do you screen print your hats?

The designs that I screen print are my own original designs. I try to incorporate an element of playfulness in my prints, through color and pattern choices. Before I can sew anything, I need to print the fabric with my water-based, eco-friendly inks. I usually use a stencil, which I cut out of paper using an X-Acto knife, and put it in between the screen and the fabric. Then, when you pull the ink down across the screen, the adhesion of the ink sticks the stencil to the screen.

You’ve done some collabs too, right?

In November, I released a collection I worked on with Gardiner printmaker Allison McKeen, and it was a dream come true. She designed 18 one-of-a-kind prints of chairs, fruit, smiley faces, and more that I stitched the front panel of my hats with. I’ve also used surplus materials from Conscious Clothing, a slow-fashion brand in Michigan, for quilted designs. I see myself doing more with clothing companies to reduce waste — I think it helps fuel my creativity.