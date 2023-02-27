Can You Name This Blustery Maine Peak?

Panoramic views of mountains and wildlands unfurl from this summit, which hikers access in the summer via a half-mile spur from the Appalachian Trail (there’s a shortcut in the winter, but you have to shell out to take it). The highest peak in a loosely defined range that encompasses more than half of Maine’s 4,000-footers, it’s topped with a number of communications towers engineered to withstand thick layers of ice and extreme winds. The tallest of these nonetheless had to be rebuilt after a storm blew through one winter afternoon four years ago. Owned by a telephone company and used by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for radio communications, the tower bent in half when gusts reached 100 miles per hour. Or possibly more — the anemometer broke, likely before clocking the day’s maximum wind speed.

If you can name this blustery peak, submit your answer below. We’ll feature our favorite answer in an upcoming issue — and send the winner a Down East wall calendar.