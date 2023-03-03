Skowhegan’s New Balance Shoe Factory Is Sizing Up

By Adrienne Perron

From our March 2023 issue

Among the big-name shoe companies, New Balance is the only major American outfit doing most of its sneaker manufacturing stateside — and three of its five U.S. factories are in Maine. Domestic production has paid off over the past few years, helping the Boston-based company avoid global supply-chain disruptions and earning it the 2023 Company of the Year award from the American Apparel and Footwear Association. To keep up with demand, New Balance has invested more in its U.S. facilities and recently announced its Skowhegan location will double in size and production capacity. The move will leave a big footprint in the central Maine community of fewer than 9,000 people.

4 Millions of shoes assembled in New Balance’s U.S. factories each year. The expanded Skowhegan facility alone will be able to produce more than a million shoes per year. 2 Estimated years to complete the expansion, according to the company’s announcement in December. 120,000 Square feet the expansion will add — the equivalent of about two football fields. A building that formerly housed Skowhegan Savings Bank will be demolished to make room.