Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

Where in Maine, January 2023
Photo by Benjamin Williamson

New Limerick

Each month, Down East editors select our favorite response to “Where in Maine?” Here is our favorite letter from January’s photo.

This is the Louisiana-Pacific mill, in New Limerick. I made calls on the mill, selling instruments, valves, and valve services, while I was a salesman at an industrial distributor, from the mid-1980s until 2011. The wonderful people who worked there were constantly battling changing markets and demand for their products, but they always persevered and succeeded by applying common-sense solutions.

— Jay O’Coin, Gorham, Maine

Down East magazine, March 2023