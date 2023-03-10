Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

This is the Louisiana-Pacific mill, in New Limerick. I made calls on the mill, selling instruments, valves, and valve services, while I was a salesman at an industrial distributor, from the mid-1980s until 2011. The wonderful people who worked there were constantly battling changing markets and demand for their products, but they always persevered and succeeded by applying common-sense solutions.

— Jay O’Coin, Gorham, Maine