September 2022

Features

Best of Maine

Our 15th annual roundup of Maine’s best everything: art galleries to architects, beers to boutiques, golf courses to gift shops. How did your favorites do?

“The Kind of Meat My Camera Likes”

Mid-century midcoast photographer Kosti Ruohomaa loved to turn his lens on Maine’s out-of-the-way places and salt-of-the-earth people. A fascinating new exhibit at the Penobscot Marine Museum lets visitors see Maine as he did.

By Brian Kevin

A Connecting Place

With miles of undeveloped shoreline and quintessential down east quietude, Whiting’s Orange River is a little-visited paddler’s paradise. It’s also a critical link between ocean and inland ecosystems — and now, a showpiece for an ambitious effort to restore Maine’s coastal rivers.

By Adrienne Perron

Departments

North by East

See the trees for the forest in Arrowsic’s research woods, view the evolution of Maine’s identity through Bowdoin’s bicentennial art exhibition, and keep an eye out for rock carvings in a Phippsburg nature preserve. Plus, in Maine Dispatches, an all-time-great candlepin bowler’s final frame.

Food and Drink

Tropics-loving ginger grows in un-tropical Farmington, a Wilton restaurant fulfills a life’s dream, and a crab-dip recipe is good for Maine fishermen. Also, Portland’s Eastern Prom food trucks have a new place to park in the park.

Good Things from Maine

Maine State Prison residents fundraise for a midcoast food pantry, a Brunswick-based designer makes tattered garments trendy, and elegant Maine stationery is perfect for eloquent letters.

Maine Homes

A Sebago farmhouse that’s lived many past lives, hordes of hostas outside a Holden home, and the old mansions on MDI that are history.

Where In Maine

Maine Moment

Dooryard

Editor’s note, reader feedback, responses to July’s Where in Maine, and more.

Columns

Excursions: Old York Historical Society; Room With a View.

My Favorite Place

Author Terry Gerritsen, on Piscataquis County’s Lobster Lake.

On Our Cover: Georgetown’s Malden Island, by Benjamin Williamson.

Additional photos: Tara Rice, Benjamin Williamson, and Cait Bourgault.