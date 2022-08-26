4 Pieces of Elegant Maine-Made Stationery

Makers: Lisa Taylor met business partner Sameer Basnet when he was a porter on a Himalayan hiking trip she went on in 2017. He sources paper made in Kathmandu and sends it to Greenville, where Taylor makes it into handsome cards, envelopes, notebooks, and more.

Materials: The 2 ½-by-2 ½–inch lotus cards are adorned with colorful paper flowers and include a handmade storage box.

Magic: The cards are made partly of lokta paper, from the bark of Nepalese lokta bushes. It’s strong enough to last thousands of years.

$10 for a set of 10.