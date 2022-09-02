Best of Maine 2022

OUR PICKS: BEST OF DÉCOR

Catherine McLetchie opened The Good Supply 10 years ago this summer, stocking a building behind her Bristol post-and-beam barn with home goods, gifts, and crafts by 16 local artists. Today, the shop has taken over the barn and represents more than 90 artists and artisans from all across Maine. The word “curated” is overused in retail, but The Good Supply is the too-rare indie shop that genuinely feels like it reflects a proprietor’s hand-picked aesthetic — in this case, McLetchie’s eye for understated rustic cool. From wall art to handmade kitchenware to candles to planters and other vessels, everything at The Good Supply feels homespun without feeling homely, threading the needle between fine art and folk art. Visit before the end of September to check out the shop’s cool anniversary installation, a 9-foot whale sculpture made from beach trash by artist Cindy Pease Roe.

More than once I have pulled off of I-95 on exit 102/103 in order to nab an impromptu housewarming or host gift at the Center for Maine Craft. It’s no boutique — the 2,500-square-foot emporium is inside an interstate rest stop that it shares with a Starbucks and a Burger King and some coin-operated massage chairs — but it’s your loss if you write the place off as an exit-ramp tourist trap. What’s inside represents the work of more than 300 Maine makers. Highlights include an entire wall of gorgeous pottery, tea towels screenprinted with every imaginable bit of iconography, beautiful basketry and turned wooden bowls, sun catchers and stained glass, and a lot more. — BRIAN KEVIN, EDITOR IN CHIEF