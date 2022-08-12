Maine News You May Have Missed

Portland

Several monkey sightings were reported in the city’s West End. It’s illegal to keep a monkey as a pet in Maine, although one witness said it looked like a type of macaque commonly used in medical research. As of press time, no monkey had been captured.

Gouldsboro

A fire destroyed much of the keeper’s house at Prospect Harbor Light. The 131-year-old building

has, in recent years, been used as a retreat for military personnel and their families. A family of five escaped the blaze unharmed.

Passadumkeag

Local government ceased operating when the woman who was both town clerk and deputy treasurer, in charge of everything from vehicle registration to pet licensing to vital-records keeping, resigned. Finding a part-time clerk to reopen the town office took two months.

Brewer

The great candlepin bowler and owner of Bangor-Brewer Bowling Lanes Charlie Milan passed away at age 86. Winner of 23 state championships and several international titles, Milan

was inducted into the World Candlepin Hall of Fame in 2005.

Kittery

Residents persuaded the town council and planning board to rezone an 82-acre parcel in order to stop a proposed mixed-use development with 900 residential units that could have increased the coastal community’s population by more than 20 percent.

Biddeford

Citing unpredictable scheduling and low pay, employees at a local Starbucks voted to join Starbucks Workers United, making their location the first in the state to unionize.