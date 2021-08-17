September 2021

Features

Best of Maine

We asked Down East readers to cast their votes for Maine’s best everything: bookstores to breweries, museums to marinas, art galleries to architects. Plus, we’ve sprinkled in picks of our own. How’d your favorites do?

Weekend Getaways

A guide to three under-the-radar, so-very-Maine, last-minute-friendly adventures for the last days of summer.

By Adrienne Perron and Brian Kevin

Changing Gear

Stonington’s Abby Barrows dialed back a globetrotting research career to take over an oyster farm in her hometown. Now, she’s out to refashion the equipment of her new profession, to keep Maine’s booming aquaculture sector from fouling the waters it relies upon.

By Brian Kevin

Departments

North by East

Rockport’s Shotwell Drive-In is a new beacon for film buffs. MOFGA has been a beacon for organic growers for 50 years. Plus, ultra-athlete Katie Spotz runs and bikes across Maine while, in Maine Dispatches, Yo-Yo Ma plays Acadia.

Food and Drink

It’s time for tea at SMCC, time for the Garrison to reopen in Yarmouth, time to explore the Maine Oyster Trail, and time to order Little Brother dumplings.

Good Things from Maine

The storied Liberty Graphics screen-printers go employee-owned. Artisanal soaps and creams go au naturel. Maine clothiers go for a runway walk.

Maine Homes

A glamp camp in the Bethel woods, a Norway garden with a rosy view, and a York hotel steeped in Maine surfing lore.

+

Where in Maine

Maine Moment

Dooryard

Editor’s note, reader feedback, responses to July’s Where in Maine, and more.

Columns

My Maine: An Aspiring Old Salt. Room With a View.

My Favorite Place

Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center executive director Reza Jalali, on Bridgton’s Pleasant Mountain.

On Our Cover: Taste of Maine, in Woolwich, readers’ pick for Maine’s best lobster roll. Photographed by Danielle Sykes. Styled by Chantal Lambeth.

Additional Photos: Benjamin Williamson, Anthony Di Biase, and Greta Rybus