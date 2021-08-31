Can You Name This Waterfront Roadway?

This short, scenic stretch of pavement spans a small river (though not, as these signs read, the Songo) and overlooks two popular lakes. It’s also the longtime social center of its namesake town, a destination for shopping, dining, and lodging for more than a century. A 93-foot-long cruise ship plies the lake on the northern side of the road — and it has done so for more than 50 years, save for seven months in the early 1980s after the original ship burned at dock. On trips up and down the lake, passengers can admire views of the White Mountains, a castle (of sorts), and a former home of Stephen King, where the horror maestro allegedly wrote Carrie and The Shining amid such idyllic surroundings.

If you can name this waterfront roadway and the lake where the paddle-wheeler docks, submit your answer below. We’ll feature our favorite letter in an upcoming issue — and send the winner a Down East wall calendar.