Best of Maine 2021

Readers first voted in a write-in round, and the top five vote-getters in each category became finalists. Then, some 10,000 of you picked the winners in a final round this summer.

FOOD & DRINK

FOOD TRUCK Tony and Coleen DiPhillipo, of Portland’s hard-to-miss Totally Awesome Vegan Food Truck. Photographed by Heidi Kirn (above and opening image). Taco the Town

Brunswick FINALISTS MacDaddy’s Seafood & Tots

Lisbon Pinky D’s

Auburn Rib Truck

Presque Isle Salty Dog BBQ

Fairfield OUR PICKS I start out skeptical of any dining institution that promises to satisfy my finicky appetite, but the Totally Awesome Vegan Food Truck totally lives up to its awesome name (and ’80s-yearbook design motif), accomplishing what I’ve never been able to in my own kitchen: a hearty, tasty black-bean burger you don’t need to be a vegan to enjoy. The three-year-old eatery’s regular haunts include the Eastern and Western promenades, in Portland. The rest of the short menu includes a yummy pastramied-jackfruit sammy and jalapeño fries in a smoky faux-cheese sauce, a reminder that vegan can still be indulgent. — Jennifer Van Allen Moving right along the culinary spectrum: Never mind the rolling farm fields and picturesque barns, the most welcome sight an Aroostook County visitor can see is John and Mary Freeman’s minivan and mobile smoker pulled up in front of a motel or supermarket in Fort Kent, Madawaska, Caribou, or Presque Isle. The Freemans celebrated 25 years this summer serving tender and spicy-sweet baby back ribs, pulled pork, and barbecued chicken from their Rib Truck. A County institution and always worth stopping for. — Brian Kevin

ICE CREAM Frozen custardat Canty Cow. Photographed by Clayton Simoncic. Colorful options from Rococo. Photographed by Erb Photography. Gelato Fiasco

Brunswick, Portland FINALISTS Fielder’s Choice

Various locations Gifford’s

Various locations Houlton Farms Dairy

Houlton, Caribou, Presque Isle Round Top

Damariscotta OUR PICKS You can’t walk into Kennebunkport’s Rococo without exiting your ice-cream-flavor comfort zone. Rotating flavors include concoctions like goat-cheese blackberry chambord, olive oil and rosemary caramel, and salty sweet cream — all inspired by owner Lauren Guptill’s world travels. The ice cream is made down the street at Rococo’s test kitchen, in Wells, where folks can stop during the summer to try new flavors before they’re sold elsewhere. My fave: earl grey, rose-hip jam, and pistachio. Try it in a dark-chocolate cone. — Adrienne Perron The same family has raised dairy cows at Turner’s Brigeen Farms for ten generations, since 1777. But it was only two years ago they started turning their milk into silky-smooth frozen custard, served on-site at Canty Cow Creamery. The lineup is a paradox of choice — how to pick between zingy lemon, crunchy s’mores, mellow mango? Ice-cream sandwiches further complicate matters — mint-chip custard between chocolate cookies, vanilla between chocolate chip, maple between snickerdoodles. If my head starts spinning, I order a couple of scoops of vanilla, and I never regret it. — W.G.

HARD CIDER Courtesy of Frank Design Co. Ricker Hill Hard Cider

Turner FINALISTS Norumbega Cidery

New Gloucester Portersfield Cider

Pownal Urban Farm Fermentory

Portland Whaleback Farm Cider

Lincolnville OUR PICK Almost a decade ago, Gene Cartwright left a desk job in architecture to find his calling on eight acres of farmland in midcoast Maine. As the orchardist, forager, and zymologist behind Lincolnville’s Whaleback Farm Cider, he’s turning out some of the most interesting and quaffable ciders in a state with an increasingly deep bench of hard-cider producers. Most recently, I’ve enjoyed the Northern Rosé, a lightly tart blend made with elderberry and aronia that Cartwright grows in Lincolnville, and the terrific Hop Shadow, a dry, earthy, bubbly cider that’s blended with four hop varieties (which Cartwright also grew) and that goes down like a summer pilsner. A recent rebrand by Brooklin’s Frank Design Co. conferred some extra shelf appeal. — B.K.

NEW RESTAURANT Martin Beavers and his fiancée, Esperance Yende, at Soul Food Paradise, Portland’s new can’t-miss takeout. Photographed by Heidi Kirn. State Lunch Craft & Kitchen

Augusta FINALISTS Chez Rosa

Kennebunkport Dockside Inn and Tavern

Greenville The Knotted Apron

Portland Via Vecchia

Portland OUR PICK What Soul Food Paradise lacks in square footage it more than makes up for in flavor. The tiny takeout operation, out of Portland’s Fork Food Lab incubator, serves up heaps of tender meats — jerk chicken and braised oxtail are standouts. Side dishes too, from smoky collard greens to the uber-gooey mac and cheese, tend to stick in the memory (and the gut) long after a meal. Plus, the belly-warming chow comes with a heartwarming backstory: the menu is inspired by the comforting food that owner Martin Beavers’s mother cooked when he was growing up in the Bronx. — W.G.

SHOPPING & LIFESTYLE

TOY STORE Eleda Towle, owner of Triple Mountain Model Horses. Photograph by Danielle Sykes. Island Treasure Toys

Yarmouth, Freeport, Bath FINALISTS Daytrip Jr.

Kennebunkport Out on a Whimsey

Belfast Treehouse Toys

Portland Triple Mountain Model Horses

Hiram OUR PICK Eleda Towle, enthusiastic founder of Hiram’s Triple Mountain Model Horses, offers unbridled hospitality to everyone who canters in, whether they’re travelers dropping by on the hoof or hardcore hobbyists chomping at the bit to buy one of the shop’s hundreds of models of equine figurines. Since opening in 2015, Triple Mountain has sold some 11,000 models, in person and online, some to meticulous collectors, others to horse-loving children. There’s a stigma attached to her hobby, Towle says, and she’s all too happy to push back against it. Rein in your skepticism — Triple Mountain is a dark horse for Maine’s most unique and welcoming shop. — A.P.

GIFT SHOP Jennifer Judd-McGee opened Northeast Harbor’s Swallowtail in 2016 and keeps her shelves stocked with “thoughtfully considered modern gifts.”. Photo courtesy of Swallowfield. Lisa-Marie’s Made in Maine

Portland, Bath FINALISTS Daytrip Society

Kennebunkport EllieAnna Gift Shop

Lewiston, Freeport Home Ingredients

Kennebunkport Nest

Brunswick OUR PICK As a home editor, I am always intrigued by artists’ spaces. So when an artist curates her own home-goods and gift shop, I’m prepared to be smitten. Jennifer Judd-McGee’s Swallowfield, in Northeast Harbor, doesn’t disappoint. From its seafoam-painted wood floors to shelving tucked beneath whitewashed rafters, the tiny space is packed with Judd-McGee’s intricate papercut works — on prints, notecards, trays, and linens — and pieces from the mostly women-owned businesses she selects. Among my favorites: layered mixed-media works by Southwest Harbor’s Keri Kimura and hand-thrown “superstar” mugs emblazoned with luminaries like climate activist Greta Thunberg. — SARAH STEBBINS

OUR PICKS: ECLECTIC RETAIL Portland-headquartered Sea Bags has established a national footprint selling handbags made from upcycled sailcloth (plus clutches, totes, and luggage). But the brand’s other 38 locations pale in comparison to the new flagship on Portland’s Commercial Street, two blocks from the workshop where the products are stitched up. The 2,500-square-foot store is just plain fun to shop, decked out with recycled shingles, buoys, and lobster traps from all over Maine, and it’s big enough to hold every last piece from the maker’s collections, along with new pieces and collaborations — for example, handcrafted furnishings made with South Portland designer Maine Casual. — ALEXANDRA HALL Maine’s best new vinyl store is Bangor’s Vinyl Cantee, which has listening stations among the crates of classic and progressive rock, world music, jazz, funk, and hip-hop. Owner Chris Tierney is an experienced electronic technician and drummer, so the sound at the stations is impeccable. Shoppers can also find new and refurbished turntables for sale, and Tierney offers repair services. Coming soon: an on-site café serving coffee drinks, ice cream, paninis, and crepes. — J.H.

ARTS & CULTURE

ART MUSEUM Fabric and multimedia artist Sidney Russell, creator of this giant boot, is among the exhibitors this fall at the Zillma. Photograph by Sidney Russell, courtesy of the Zillman Museum. Farnsworth Art Museum

Rockland FINALISTS Bowdoin College Museum of Art

Brunswick Maine Maritime Museum

Bath Museum L-A

Lewiston Portland Museum of Art

Portland OUR PICK With its 2002 move from Orono to Bangor, the UMaine Museum of Art established a cultural anchor in a downtown building that once housed a Sears-Roebuck. Thanks to a $1.3 million gift from former UMaine educators Donald and Linda Zillman, the freshly renamed Zillman Art Museum is growing again, with five new galleries opening this month to further showcase the collection of more than 4,000 largely contemporary works by Hopper, Picasso, Warhol, and others. Rotating exhibits also push boundaries, sometimes literally: Sidney Russell’s huge canvas hiking boot, on view this month, sticks out more than a foot from the wall. — S.S.

OUR PICKS: THE WEB

Quincy. Photograph courtesy of Nirav Shah.

The perfect social-media celebrity for 2021, Quincy Shah combines what is historically the least-bad thing about the internet — cute animal pics — with two of its few redeeming contributions from the past year: public-health updates and pro-vaccine campaigning. Quincy is Maine CDC director Nirav Shah’s beautiful, 12-year-old golden-retriever mix (or so the Shahs suppose — in a 20-minute podcast interview with Brunswick’s public library, all about Quincy, the voice and face of Maine’s pandemic response admitted, “We don’t know what he is at all.”). Since Quincy made his first Twitter appearance in February (on the occasion of the Puppy Bowl), the CDC director’s 20,000 followers have seen the curly-haired rescue snuggling with his plush lobsters, hanging out with the Portland Sea Dogs’ mascot, Slugger, sitting on a dock in front of a perfect Maine summer sunset, and more. The 38,300 members of the Fans of Dr. Nirav Shah Facebook group are admirers, posting pics of chance encounters, as Quincy accompanied his owner on visits to vaccination sites throughout the spring and summer. Seems no one is immune to his charms.

Media observers dubbed 2020 the “year of the newsletter,” when concise daily or weekly email dispatches became the info conduit of choice for readers “who don’t want to learn about the events of the day through the panicked channels of cable news and Twitter.” That quote is from a New York Times profile of Boston College history prof and part-time Bristol resident Heather Cox Richardson. Her Letters from an American newsletter reaches more than half a million subscribers, offering a summation of the day’s news (particularly in DC) often steeped in historical context. Less acclaimed but similarly indispensable is the weekly Maine’s Political Pulse, written and reported by Maine Public chief political correspondent Steve Mistler. Launched last August, as election season reached a fever pitch, it has remained, post-election, a must-read overview of goings-on at the Maine State House (and at the local level) and a digestible explainer of what the state’s Washington delegation is up to. For anyone with even passing interest in the political forces shaping life in the Pine Tree State, Mistler’s newsletter does what good media does, becoming a reflexive part of one’s routine. — B.K.

HOME & GARDEN

FURNITURE STORE Cornish Trading Company. Photograph by Danielle Sykes Chilton Furniture

Scarborough, Freeport, Portland FINALISTS Country Farm Furniture

Bath Dow Furniture

Waldoboro FX Marcotte

Lewiston Youngs Furniture

Portland OUR PICK I’m a sucker for a primitive dry sink or pie safe repurposed in a modern home — my mom kept snacks in the former, and I have a kitchen corner reserved for my future Colonial dessert chest turned office-supply cabinet. One favorite hunting spot is Cornish Trading Company. With three floors and 40 vendors in an 1864 former Masonic hall, the shop is filled to its tin ceilings with early American and European furnishings, art, and textiles that aren’t overly precious — or decrepit. Longtime owners Lisa and Michael Fulginiti take pride in unusual finds, like a pair of 19th-century cast-iron doves that would look sweet perched on a pie safe. — S.S.

HOME IMPROVEMENT STORE

Aubuchon Hardware

Various locations FINALISTS Ames True Value

Wiscasset Grover’s Hardware

Boothbay Harbor Maine Hardware

Portland Viking Lumber

Various locations OUR PICK Once upon a time, a person could walk into F.T. Brown Merchantile & Marine Chandlery (ftbrownco.com) and pick up a fishing license, hunting license, and marriage license in one fell swoop. After more than a century in business, Northeast Harbor’s Main Street hardware store still has one-stop-shop appeal. Run by the fourth generation of the founding family, the sprawling “merchantile” is stocked with anything one can imagine needing during a summer stay: Felco pruners, a Helly Hansen raincoat, a foldable bike, skeins of yarn, children’s toys, cans of house paint — the inventory goes on and on. Quite the display of taxidermic animals too. Alas, you’ll need to go elsewhere for your marriage license. — J.V.A.

TRAVEL & PLAY

CRUISE Puffin. Photograph by Sherrie Tucker Casco Bay Lines Mailboat

Portland FINALISTS Balmy Days Cruises

Boothbay Harbor Cabbage Island Clambakes

Boothbay Harbor Hardy Boat Cruises

New Harbor Katahdin Cruises

Greenville OUR PICK I’ve taken guests ages four to 87 on cruises to Eagle Island State Historic Site with Seacoast Tours of Freeport, and all were equally rapt. The trip to the former summer home of polar explorer Robert E. Peary embarks from South Freeport’s town wharf, and during the 45-minute trip to the island, charismatic captain and owner Peter Milholland — who spent more than 20 years as a water steward and researcher for the nonprofit Friends of Casco Bay — gives a fascinating overview of the bay’s history and ecology. On the island, there are docents to school you on Peary and plenty of trails to explore. Seacoast Tours also offers lobster cruises, tours of oyster farms, and other adventures. — J.V.A. You’ll feel like an expert on Maine’s petite and charming little auks on a 90-minute puffin-watch cruise to Eastern Egg Rock with Hardy Boat Cruises. The tours leave from New Harbor, on the Pemaquid peninsula, the closest port to the island, and they’re narrated by naturalists from the National Audubon Society. Both the puffin and seal-watch cruises are great for kids — if conditions are right on a seal-watching trip, captains will even let young passengers take turns at the helm. — A.P.

GOLF COURSE Mount Kineo Golf Course. Photograph by Maegan Cloutier | Shutterstock Boothbay Harbor

Country Club

Boothbay Finalists Belgrade Lakes Golf Club

Belgrade Brunswick Golf Club

Brunswick Grindstone Neck Golf Course

Winter Harbor OUR PICK My golf skills are, um, subpar, but the scenery at Mount Kineo Golf Course nonetheless makes it one of my favorite places. Accessible only by ferry (or your own boat), the course starts off with stunning views of Kineo’s flint cliffs, winds around toward Pebble Beach, on the mountain’s back side, then finishes on the peninsula bordering Kineo Cove, dotted with cute cottages (extra obstacles for inexpert players like me). The nine-hole course has some challenging terrain, including sections of tall grass and water to play over, but its beauty makes it a worthy destination for pros and noobs alike. — A.P.

OUR PICKS: FAMILY

The new, 30,000-square-foot, $15 million Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, at Portland’s Thompson’s Point, improves upon everything your kids or grandkids loved about the old downtown location. The theater, formerly a modest stage in the basement, is now a state-of-the-art, 89-seat performance space that can welcome professional touring shows. New exhibits include a maker space where staffers guide kids in rudimentary woodworking and a seven-tank Maine watershed aquarium where aquarists introduce visitors to native species, from frogs to trout to sea stars. The real hit of our visit was the interactive Go With the Flow exhibit, part of a whole floor devoted to STEM activities, where Goldbergian spouts and waterwheels demonstrate physics and fluidity by moving water and plastic balls in unexpected ways — and soaking most of the pint-size scientists around the water tables. The pile of rain jackets and towels on hand is typical of the new museum’s attention to detail. — B.K.

Left to right: Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine. Photograph by Séan Alonzo Harris. Troll courtesy of Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

Environmental-art buffs know Danish sculptor Thomas Dambo as a preeminent recycled-materials artist. Scandophiles know that trolls, in Nordic myth, are links between nature and humans. But you don’t need to know either of those to fall in love with the new Guardians of the Seeds at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens. Created by Dambo from reclaimed wood, the five newly installed, gargantuan trolls lurk in the wooded trails winding through gardens. They’re a blast for kids and top-notch Instagram fodder. They also have lessons to teach, with accompanying panels encouraging care for Maine’s forests and other ecosystems. — A.H.

BUY THIS ISSUE