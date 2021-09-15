Best of Maine 2021

ENTER THE DOWN EAST READER PHOTO CONTEST!
Once again, we asked Down East readers to cast their votes for Maine’s best everything: burgers to bookstores, museums to marinas, art galleries to architects. plus, we’ve sprinkled in picks of our own. How’d your favorites do?

FOOD & DRINK
SHOPPING & LIFESTYLE
TRAVEL & PLAY
ARTS & CULTURE
HOME & GARDEN

Readers first voted in a write-in round, and the top five vote-getters in each category became finalists. Then, some 10,000 of you picked the winners in a final round this summer.

FOOD & DRINK

FOOD TRUCK

Totally Awesome Vegan Food Truck
Tony and Coleen DiPhillipo, of Portland’s hard-to-miss Totally Awesome Vegan Food Truck. Photographed by Heidi Kirn (above and opening image).

Taco the Town
Brunswick

FINALISTS

MacDaddy’s Seafood & Tots
Lisbon

Pinky D’s
Auburn

Rib Truck
Presque Isle

Salty Dog BBQ
Fairfield

OUR PICKS

I start out skeptical of any dining institution that promises to satisfy my finicky appetite, but the Totally Awesome Vegan Food Truck totally lives up to its awesome name (and ’80s-yearbook design motif), accomplishing what I’ve never been able to in my own kitchen: a hearty, tasty black-bean burger you don’t need to be a vegan to enjoy. The three-year-old eatery’s regular haunts include the Eastern and Western promenades, in Portland. The rest of the short menu includes a yummy pastramied-jackfruit sammy and jalapeño fries in a smoky faux-cheese sauce, a reminder that vegan can still be indulgent.  — Jennifer Van Allen

Moving right along the culinary spectrum: Never mind the rolling farm fields and picturesque barns, the most welcome sight an Aroostook County visitor can see is John and Mary Freeman’s minivan and mobile smoker pulled up in front of a motel or supermarket in Fort Kent, Madawaska, Caribou, or Presque Isle. The Freemans celebrated 25 years this summer serving tender and spicy-sweet baby back ribs, pulled pork, and barbecued chicken from their Rib Truck. A County institution and always worth stopping for. — Brian Kevin

DISTILLERY

Cold River
Freeport

FINALISTS

Batson River Brewing & Distilling
Kennebunkport, Portland

Maine Craft Distilling
Portland

Split Rock Distilling
Newcastle

Stroudwater Distillery
Portland

BAR

King Eider’s Pub
Damariscotta

FINALISTS

The Blind Pig Tavern
Gardiner

Frank’s Restaurant & Pub
Lisbon

Novare Res Bier Café
Portland

Portland Hunt & Alpine Club
Portland

DINER

Moody’s Diner
Waldoboro

FINALISTS

A1 Diner
Gardiner

Becky’s Diner
Portland

Maine Diner
Wells

Miss Portland Diner
Portland

MAINE-MADE CHOCOLATE

Wilbur’s of Maine
Freeport, Brunswick

FINALISTS

Bixby & Co.
Rockland

Chocolats Passion
Portland

Haven’s Candies
Westbrook, Portland

Len Libby Candies
Scarborough

APPLE ORCHARD

Ricker Hill Orchards
Turner

FINALISTS

Biscay Orchards
Damariscotta

Rocky Ridge Orchard
Bowdoin

Thompson’s Orchard
New Gloucester

Wallingford’s Orchard
Auburn

OUR PICK

Producing apples sans pesticides is tricky work, so when Bob Sewall started Maine’s first certified organic orchard, in Lincolnville, in 1979, he blazed a trail, but he didn’t exactly open any floodgates. Lately, Eden Acres Farm has joined the state’s still-tiny cadre of organic-apple growers. In 2015, Bryan and Ali Quicannon bought an old heirloom orchard in Waterboro, and they got hooked up with Sewall through a Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association mentorship program. Today, they represent the next generation of organic orchardists, and they make some darn good cider and cider vinegar. — Will Grunewald

WINERY

Cellardoor Winery
Lincolnville/Portland

FINALISTS

Bartlett Maine Estate Winery
Gouldsboro

Dragonfly Farm & Winery
Stetson

Sweetgrass Farm Winery and Distillery
Union

WillowsAwake Winery
Leeds

OUR PICK

Anyone first exposed to Oyster River Winegrowers via the vintner’s popular bimonthly pizza parties on its organic farm, in Warren, will feel right at home at the new tasting room, on Camden’s main drag: the sparsely decorated former antiques shop feels like someone plopped a little barn next to the opera house. Inside (and in a pleasant courtyard, with Camden’s best people-watching), patrons enjoy bottles and glasses of Oyster River’s still and sparkling wines (and ciders). The Morphos pétillant naturel (naturally sparkling) is particularly highly rated among wine buffs, a white wine left to ferment in the bottle, so it’s cloudy and fizzy, with notes of green apple and yeast. I was a hit at a party recently after showing up with a bottle of Justice, a cabernet franc fermented with wild yeasts in concrete vats, which, unlike oak barrels, impart no flavors of their own. — B.K.

FOOD CO-OP

Rising Tide Co-op
Damariscotta

FINALISTS

Belfast Co-op

Blue Hill Co-op

Gardiner Food Co-op

Portland Food Co-op

CANDY

Wilbur’s of Maine
Freeport, Brunswick

FINALISTS

Haven’s Candies
Westbrook/Portland

Len Libby Candies
Scarborough

Old Port Candy Co.
Portland

Orne’s Candy Store
Boothbay Harbor

COFFEE ROASTER

Wicked Joe Organic Coffees
Topsham

FINALISTS

44 North Coffee
Deer Isle

Carrabassett Coffee Company
Kingfield

Coffee by Design
Portland

Tandem Coffee Roasters
Portland

COFFEE SHOP

Coffee by Design
Portland, Freeport

FINALISTS

Aroma Joe’s
Various locations

Café Crème
Bath

Little Dog
Brunswick

Tandem Coffee + Bakery
Portland

ICE CREAM

Canty Cow
Frozen custardat Canty Cow. Photographed by Clayton Simoncic.
Rococo
Colorful options from Rococo. Photographed by Erb Photography.

Gelato Fiasco
Brunswick, Portland

FINALISTS

Fielder’s Choice
Various locations

Gifford’s
Various locations

Houlton Farms Dairy
Houlton, Caribou, Presque Isle

Round Top
Damariscotta

OUR PICKS

You can’t walk into Kennebunkport’s Rococo without exiting your ice-cream-flavor comfort zone. Rotating flavors include concoctions like goat-cheese blackberry chambord, olive oil and rosemary caramel, and salty sweet cream — all inspired by owner Lauren Guptill’s world travels. The ice cream is made down the street at Rococo’s test kitchen, in Wells, where folks can stop during the summer to try new flavors before they’re sold elsewhere. My fave: earl grey, rose-hip jam, and pistachio. Try it in a dark-chocolate cone. — Adrienne Perron

The same family has raised dairy cows at Turner’s Brigeen Farms for ten generations, since 1777. But it was only two years ago they started turning their milk into silky-smooth frozen custard, served on-site at Canty Cow Creamery. The lineup is a paradox of choice — how to pick between zingy lemon, crunchy s’mores, mellow mango? Ice-cream sandwiches further complicate matters — mint-chip custard between chocolate cookies, vanilla between chocolate chip, maple between snickerdoodles. If my head starts spinning, I order a couple of scoops of vanilla, and I never regret it. — W.G.

DONUT

The Holy Donut
Portland, Scarborough, Auburn

FINALISTS

Congdon’s Doughnuts
Wells

Frosty’s Donuts
Various locations

The Italian Bakery
Lewiston

Tony’s Donut Shop
Portland

BREAKFAST/BRUNCH SPOT

Becky’s Diner
Portland

FINALISTS

Blueberries
Topsham

Home Kitchen Cafe
Rockland

Hot Suppa
Portland

Mae’s Cafe & Bakery
Bath

BURGER

Nosh
Portland

FINALISTS

Cowbell
Lewiston/Biddeford/Scarborough

Frank’s Restaurant & Pub
Lisbon 

The Knotted Apron
Portland

Thoroughfare
Yarmouth

TAPROOM/TASTING ROOM

Flight Deck Brewing
Brunswick

FINALISTS

Maine Beer Company
Freeport

Mast Landing Brewing Company
Westbrook

Oxbow Brewing Company
Newcastle, Portland, Oxford

Rising Tide Brewing Company
Portland

OUR PICK

Every time I stop by Odd Alewives Farm Brewery (oddalewives.com), I marvel at how secluded the place feels despite being all of 60 seconds off Waldoboro’s congested stretch of Route 1. The snug taproom is in an 1820s barn with wide-plank floors, rough-hewn walls, and, sometimes, herbs drying from the ceiling. Many such ingredients for the brewery’s Belgian-style ales grow in gardens just outside, and seating had to move outside too during the pandemic. Now, the beer garden is a year-round venue, with fire pits for cool summer nights and cold winter days, ample pastoral scenery, a couple of sheltered outbuildings, and not a hint of Route 1 hubbub. — W.G.

BAKERY

Wild Oats
Brunswick

FINALISTS

Boulangerie
Kennebunk

Italian Bakery
Lewiston

Standard Baking Co.
Portland

Sweet & Savory Bakehouse
Standish

OUR PICK

My ideal southern Maine winter morning involves warming up with an espresso and a blueberry scone from Boulangerie after skating at Kennebunk’s Waterhouse Pavilion. In the summer, I love sitting on the patio outside the bakery, housed in a beautiful converted 1901 farmhouse, sipping an iced latte and eating caprese on a fresh baguette. In any season, really, a stop at Boulangerie is a highlight of passing through Kennebunk, and I’m as apt to grab a kale salad as a loaf of honey-oatmeal bread as a double-chocolate muffin (maybe even all three). — A.P.

HARD CIDER

Whaleback Farm Cider
Courtesy of Frank Design Co.

Ricker Hill Hard Cider
Turner

FINALISTS

Norumbega Cidery
New Gloucester

Portersfield Cider
Pownal

Urban Farm Fermentory
Portland

Whaleback Farm Cider
Lincolnville

OUR PICK

Almost a decade ago, Gene Cartwright left a desk job in architecture to find his calling on eight acres of farmland in midcoast Maine. As the orchardist, forager, and zymologist behind Lincolnville’s Whaleback Farm Cider, he’s turning out some of the most interesting and quaffable ciders in a state with an increasingly deep bench of hard-cider producers. Most recently, I’ve enjoyed the Northern Rosé, a lightly tart blend made with elderberry and aronia that Cartwright grows in Lincolnville, and the terrific Hop Shadow, a dry, earthy, bubbly cider that’s blended with four hop varieties (which Cartwright also grew) and that goes down like a summer pilsner. A recent rebrand by Brooklin’s Frank Design Co. conferred some extra shelf appeal. — B.K.

BREWERY

Allagash Brewing Company
Portland

FINALISTS

Bissell Brothers Brewing
Portland, Milo

Maine Beer Company
Freeport

Northern Maine Brewing Company
Caribou

Oxbow Brewing Company
Newcastle, Portland, Oxford

PIZZA

Otto Pizza
Portland, South Portland, Yarmouth, Saco

FINALISTS

Cushnoc Brewing Co.
Augusta

Flatbread Company
Portland, Rockport

Pat’s Pizza
Various locations

Portland Pie Company
Various locations

MARKET FOR SEAFOOD

Harbor Fish Market
Portland

FINALISTS

Cantrell’s Seafood
Topsham

Free Range Fish & Lobster
Portland

Pinkham’s Gourmet Market
Boothbay Harbor

Hallowell Seafood & Produce
Hallowell

NEW RESTAURANT

Soul Food Paradise
Martin Beavers and his fiancée, Esperance Yende, at Soul Food Paradise, Portland’s new can’t-miss takeout. Photographed by Heidi Kirn.
Soul Food Paradise

State Lunch Craft & Kitchen
Augusta

FINALISTS

Chez Rosa
Kennebunkport

Dockside Inn and Tavern
Greenville

The Knotted Apron
Portland

Via Vecchia
Portland

OUR PICK

What Soul Food Paradise lacks in square footage it more than makes up for in flavor. The tiny takeout operation, out of Portland’s Fork Food Lab incubator, serves up heaps of tender meats — jerk chicken and braised oxtail are standouts. Side dishes too, from smoky collard greens to the uber-gooey mac and cheese, tend to stick in the memory (and the gut) long after a meal. Plus, the belly-warming chow comes with a heartwarming backstory: the menu is inspired by the comforting food that owner Martin Beavers’s mother cooked when he was growing up in the Bronx. — W.G.

SHOPPING & LIFESTYLE

TOY STORE

Eleda Towle, owner of Triple Mountain Model Horses. Photograph by Danielle Sykes.

Island Treasure Toys
Yarmouth, Freeport, Bath

FINALISTS

Daytrip Jr.
Kennebunkport

Out on a Whimsey
Belfast

Treehouse Toys
Portland

Triple Mountain Model Horses
Hiram

OUR PICK

Eleda Towle, enthusiastic founder of Hiram’s Triple Mountain Model Horses, offers unbridled hospitality to everyone who canters in, whether they’re travelers dropping by on the hoof or hardcore hobbyists chomping at the bit to buy one of the shop’s hundreds of models of equine figurines. Since opening in 2015, Triple Mountain has sold some 11,000 models, in person and online, some to meticulous collectors, others to horse-loving children. There’s a stigma attached to her hobby, Towle says, and she’s all too happy to push back against it. Rein in your skepticism — Triple Mountain is a dark horse for Maine’s most unique and welcoming shop. — A.P.

GYM/FITNESS CENTER

Maine Pines Racquet & Fitness
Brunswick

FINALISTS

Boothbay Harbor Country Club
Boothbay

Foley’s Fitness Center
Scarborough

Quest Fitness
Kennebunk

Saco Sport & Fitness
Saco

WOMEN’S BOUTIQUE

House of Logan
Bath, Boothbay Harbor, Camden

FINALISTS

Bohemian Rose
Bath

Coyote Moon
Belfast

Eastcraeft
Lisbon

Women of Substance
Damariscotta

PET STORE

Two Salty Dogs Pet Outfitters
Boothbay Harbor

FINALISTS

The Fish & Bone
Portland

Loyal Biscuit Co.
Various locations

Pet Pantry
Freeport

Scalawags Pet Boutique
Kennebunkport

BARGAIN STORE

Renys
Various locations

FINALISTS

Big Al’s Super Values
Wiscasset

Estilo
Brunswick

Marden’s
Various locations

Serendipity Fine Consignment
Camden

OUR PICK

You can’t beat the finds at the Freeport Community Services Thrift Shop, a two-story shop a stone’s throw from the town’s swish outlets. Shelves and racks of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing, accessories, shoes, books, homewares, and more are carefully organized and regularly restocked. I’ve scored so many bargains there: a $15 cashmere sweater, $5 beach chairs, like-new hardcovers, a brand-new Hydro Flask water bottle that retails for $35 and that my daughter scored for $3 (even the cashier complimented that one). What’s more, all the proceeds support Freeport Community Services programs like food banks and heating-assistance funds. — JENNIFER HAZARD

BOOKSTORE

Sherman’s Maine Coast
Book Shops
Various locations

FINALISTS

Gulf of Maine Books
Brunswick

Longfellow Books
Portland

Owl & Turtle Bookshop Café
Camden

Twice-Told Tales Bookstore
Brunswick

OUR PICK

For an indie bookstore, simply being open since 1987 is an achievement, but Briar Patch Books won me over last winter when proprietor Gibran Graham looked at the comic my son had picked out, looked at the stuffed alligator tucked under his arm, then recommended an alligator-themed graphic novel that’s now one of our household favorites. The venerable Bangor shop carries books for adults too (it expanded to include them a few years back, after long specializing in kids’ titles), and the staff offers the kind of personal, attentive recommendations that only the best community bookstores can — because the algorithms can’t see your stuffed alligator. — B.K.

GIFT SHOP

Jennifer Judd-McGee opened Northeast Harbor’s Swallowtail in 2016 and keeps her shelves stocked with “thoughtfully considered modern gifts.”. Photo courtesy of Swallowfield.

Lisa-Marie’s Made in Maine
Portland, Bath

FINALISTS

Daytrip Society
Kennebunkport

EllieAnna Gift Shop
Lewiston, Freeport

Home Ingredients
Kennebunkport

Nest
Brunswick

OUR PICK

As a home editor, I am always intrigued by artists’ spaces. So when an artist curates her own home-goods and gift shop, I’m prepared to be smitten. Jennifer Judd-McGee’s Swallowfield, in Northeast Harbor, doesn’t disappoint. From its seafoam-painted wood floors to shelving tucked beneath whitewashed rafters, the tiny space is packed with Judd-McGee’s intricate papercut works — on prints, notecards, trays, and linens — and pieces from the mostly women-owned businesses she selects. Among my favorites: layered mixed-media works by Southwest Harbor’s Keri Kimura and hand-thrown “superstar” mugs emblazoned with luminaries like climate activist Greta Thunberg. — SARAH STEBBINS

OUR PICKS: ECLECTIC RETAIL

Portland-headquartered Sea Bags has established a national footprint selling handbags made from upcycled sailcloth (plus clutches, totes, and luggage). But the brand’s other 38 locations pale in comparison to the new flagship on Portland’s Commercial Street, two blocks from the workshop where the products are stitched up. The 2,500-square-foot store is just plain fun to shop, decked out with recycled shingles, buoys, and lobster traps from all over Maine, and it’s big enough to hold every last piece from the maker’s collections, along with new pieces and collaborations — for example, handcrafted furnishings made with South Portland designer Maine Casual. — ALEXANDRA HALL

Maine’s best new vinyl store is Bangor’s Vinyl Cantee, which has listening stations among the crates of classic and progressive rock, world music, jazz, funk, and hip-hop. Owner Chris Tierney is an experienced electronic technician and drummer, so the sound at the stations is impeccable. Shoppers can also find new and refurbished turntables for sale, and Tierney offers repair services. Coming soon: an on-site café serving coffee drinks, ice cream, paninis, and crepes. — J.H.

SPA

River’s Edge Spa and Salon
Kennebunk

FINALISTS

Athlete’s Touch
Portland

Nine Stones
Portland

Green with Envy
Camden, Rockland, Augusta, Belfast

Lucinda’s Day Spa
Falmouth

CAR DEALER, NEW

Lee Auto Malls
Various locations

FINALISTS

Charlie’s Motor Mall
Augusta

Darling’s
Various locations

Evergreen Subaru
Auburn

Patriot Subaru
Saco

CAR DEALER, USED

Lee Auto Malls
Various locations

FINALISTS

Charlie’s Motor Mall
Augusta

Crafts Cars
Lisbon Falls

Darling’s
Various locations

Norm’s Used Cars
Wiscasset

YOGA STUDIO

Crow Point Yoga
Boothbay Harbor

FINALISTS

Chill Yoga
Lewiston

Greener Postures
Portland

Jai Yoga
Brunswick

Portland Yoga Project
Portland

SHOE STORE

Lamey Wellehan
Various locations

FINALISTS

Colburn Shoe Store
Belfast

Selby Shoes
South Portland

Renys
Various locations

L.L.Bean
Freeport

ARTS & CULTURE

ART MUSEUM

Fabric and multimedia artist Sidney Russell, creator of this giant boot, is among the exhibitors this fall at the Zillma. Photograph by Sidney Russell, courtesy of the Zillman Museum.

Farnsworth Art Museum
Rockland

FINALISTS

Bowdoin College Museum of Art
Brunswick

Maine Maritime Museum
Bath

Museum L-A
Lewiston

Portland Museum of Art
Portland

OUR PICK

With its 2002 move from Orono to Bangor, the UMaine Museum of Art established a cultural anchor in a downtown building that once housed a Sears-Roebuck. Thanks to a $1.3 million gift from former UMaine educators Donald and Linda Zillman, the freshly renamed Zillman Art Museum is growing again, with five new galleries opening this month to further showcase the collection of more than 4,000 largely contemporary works by Hopper, Picasso, Warhol, and others. Rotating exhibits also push boundaries, sometimes literally: Sidney Russell’s huge canvas hiking boot, on view this month, sticks out more than a foot from the wall. — S.S.

ART GALLERY

Gleason Fine Art
Boothbay Harbor

FINALISTS

Island Artisans
Bar Harbor

Littlefield Gallery
Winter Harbor

Waterfall Arts
Belfast

The Willard Gallery
South Portland

PRIVATE SCHOOL, ELEMENTARY

Thornton Academy
Saco

FINALISTS

The Bay School
Blue Hill

North Yarmouth Academy
Yarmouth

St. Brigid School
Portland

Waynflete School
Portland

PRIVATE SCHOOL, SECONDARY

Thornton Academy
Saco

FINALISTS

North Yarmouth Academy
Yarmouth

Cheverus High School
Portland

Waynflete School
Portland

Watershed School
Camden

THEATER GROUP

Maine State Music Theatre’s 2019 production of “The Wizard of Oz.” Photograph by Roger S. Duncan.

Maine State Music Theatre
Brunswick

FINALISTS

Ogunquit Playhouse
Ogunquit

Portland Stage
Portland

The Public Theatre
Lewiston

Quisisana Resort
Lovell

OUR PICKS: THE WEB

Quincy. Photograph courtesy of Nirav Shah.

The perfect social-media celebrity for 2021, Quincy Shah combines what is historically the least-bad thing about the internet — cute animal pics — with two of its few redeeming contributions from the past year: public-health updates and pro-vaccine campaigning. Quincy is Maine CDC director Nirav Shah’s beautiful, 12-year-old golden-retriever mix (or so the Shahs suppose — in a 20-minute podcast interview with Brunswick’s public library, all about Quincy, the voice and face of Maine’s pandemic response admitted, “We don’t know what he is at all.”). Since Quincy made his first Twitter appearance in February (on the occasion of the Puppy Bowl), the CDC director’s 20,000 followers have seen the curly-haired rescue snuggling with his plush lobsters, hanging out with the Portland Sea Dogs’ mascot, Slugger, sitting on a dock in front of a perfect Maine summer sunset, and more. The 38,300 members of the Fans of Dr. Nirav Shah Facebook group are admirers, posting pics of chance encounters, as Quincy accompanied his owner on visits to vaccination sites throughout the spring and summer. Seems no one is immune to his charms.

Media observers dubbed 2020 the “year of the newsletter,” when concise daily or weekly email dispatches became the info conduit of choice for readers “who don’t want to learn about the events of the day through the panicked channels of cable news and Twitter.” That quote is from a New York Times profile of Boston College history prof and part-time Bristol resident Heather Cox Richardson. Her Letters from an American newsletter reaches more than half a million subscribers, offering a summation of the day’s news (particularly in DC) often steeped in historical context. Less acclaimed but similarly indispensable is the weekly Maine’s Political Pulse, written and reported by Maine Public chief political correspondent Steve Mistler. Launched last August, as election season reached a fever pitch, it has remained, post-election, a must-read overview of goings-on at the Maine State House (and at the local level) and a digestible explainer of what the state’s Washington delegation is up to. For anyone with even passing interest in the political forces shaping life in the Pine Tree State, Mistler’s newsletter does what good media does, becoming a reflexive part of one’s routine. — B.K.

HOME & GARDEN

FURNITURE STORE

Cornish Trading Company. Photograph by Danielle Sykes

Chilton Furniture
Scarborough, Freeport, Portland

FINALISTS

Country Farm Furniture
Bath

Dow Furniture
Waldoboro

FX Marcotte
Lewiston

Youngs Furniture
Portland

OUR PICK

I’m a sucker for a primitive dry sink or pie safe repurposed in a modern home — my mom kept snacks in the former, and I have a kitchen corner reserved for my future Colonial dessert chest turned office-supply cabinet. One favorite hunting spot is Cornish Trading Company. With three floors and 40 vendors in an 1864 former Masonic hall, the shop is filled to its tin ceilings with early American and European furnishings, art, and textiles that aren’t overly precious — or decrepit. Longtime owners Lisa and Michael Fulginiti take pride in unusual finds, like a pair of 19th-century cast-iron doves that would look sweet perched on a pie safe. — S.S.

HOME IMPROVEMENT STORE

Aubuchon Hardware
Various locations

FINALISTS

Ames True Value
Wiscasset

Grover’s Hardware
Boothbay Harbor

Maine Hardware
Portland

Viking Lumber
Various locations

OUR PICK

Once upon a time, a person could walk into F.T. Brown Merchantile & Marine Chandlery (ftbrownco.com) and pick up a fishing license, hunting license, and marriage license in one fell swoop. After more than a century in business, Northeast Harbor’s Main Street hardware store still has one-stop-shop appeal. Run by the fourth generation of the founding family, the sprawling “merchantile” is stocked with anything one can imagine needing during a summer stay: Felco pruners, a Helly Hansen raincoat, a foldable bike, skeins of yarn, children’s toys, cans of house paint — the inventory goes on and on. Quite the display of taxidermic animals too. Alas, you’ll need to go elsewhere for your marriage license. — J.V.A.

BUILDER

Knickerbocker Group
Boothbay, Portland

FINALISTS

Artisan Builders
Swanville

Marden Builders Inc.
Boothbay Harbor

Nate Holyoke Builders
Bucksport

O’Shea Builders
Windham

GARDEN CENTER/NURSERY

Skillins Greenhouses
Brunswick, Falmouth, Cumberland

FINALISTS

Broadway Gardens
South Portland

Estabrook’s
Yarmouth

Longfellow’s Greenhouses
Manchester

Moose Crossing
Garden Center
Waldoboro

ARCHITECT

Knickerbocker Group
Boothbay, Portland

FINALISTS

Kaplan Thompson Architects
Portland

OPAL Architecture
Belfast

Platz Associates
Auburn

Whitten Architects
Portland

TRAVEL & PLAY

CRUISE

Puffin. Photograph by Sherrie Tucker

Casco Bay Lines Mailboat
Portland

FINALISTS

Balmy Days Cruises
Boothbay Harbor

Cabbage Island Clambakes
Boothbay Harbor

Hardy Boat Cruises
New Harbor

Katahdin Cruises
Greenville

OUR PICK

I’ve taken guests ages four to 87 on cruises to Eagle Island State Historic Site with Seacoast Tours of Freeport, and all were equally rapt. The trip to the former summer home of polar explorer Robert E. Peary embarks from South Freeport’s town wharf, and during the 45-minute trip to the island, charismatic captain and owner Peter Milholland — who spent more than 20 years as a water steward and researcher for the nonprofit Friends of Casco Bay — gives a fascinating overview of the bay’s history and ecology. On the island, there are docents to school you on Peary and plenty of trails to explore. Seacoast Tours also offers lobster cruises, tours of oyster farms, and other adventures. — J.V.A.

You’ll feel like an expert on Maine’s petite and charming little auks on a 90-minute puffin-watch cruise to Eastern Egg Rock with Hardy Boat Cruises. The tours leave from New Harbor, on the Pemaquid peninsula, the closest port to the island, and they’re narrated by naturalists from the National Audubon Society. Both the puffin and seal-watch cruises are great for kids — if conditions are right on a seal-watching trip, captains will even let young passengers take turns at the helm. — A.P.

B&B/INN

Topside Inn
Boothbay Harbor

FINALISTS

Harraseeket Inn
Freeport

Hartstone Inn & Hideaway
Camden

Greenville Inn at
Moosehead Lake
Greenville

Wolf Cove Inn
Poland

SKI MOUNTAIN

Sugarloaf
Carrabassett Valley

FINALISTS

Lost Valley
Auburn

Saddleback
Rangeley

Shawnee Peak
Bridgton

Sunday River
Newry

HOTEL/RESORT

Samoset Resort
Rockport

FINALISTS

Boothbay Harbor Oceanside Golf Resort
Boothbay Harbor

Cliff House
Cape Neddick

Quisisana Resort
Lovell

Spruce Point Inn
Boothbay Harbor

MARINA

Boothbay Harbor Marina
Boothbay Harbor

FINALISTS

Chicks Marina
Kennebunkport

DiMillo’s Marina
Portland

Dolphin Marina
Harpswell

Paul’s Marina
Brunswick

GOLF COURSE

Mount Kineo Golf Course. Photograph by Maegan Cloutier | Shutterstock

Boothbay Harbor
Country Club
Boothbay

Finalists

Belgrade Lakes Golf Club
Belgrade

Brunswick Golf Club
Brunswick

Grindstone Neck Golf Course
Winter Harbor

OUR PICK

My golf skills are, um, subpar, but the scenery at Mount Kineo Golf Course nonetheless makes it one of my favorite places. Accessible only by ferry (or your own boat), the course starts off with stunning views of Kineo’s flint cliffs, winds around toward Pebble Beach, on the mountain’s back side, then finishes on the peninsula bordering Kineo Cove, dotted with cute cottages (extra obstacles for inexpert players like me). The nine-hole course has some challenging terrain, including sections of tall grass and water to play over, but its beauty makes it a worthy destination for pros and noobs alike. — A.P.

OUR PICKS: FAMILY

The new, 30,000-square-foot, $15 million Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, at Portland’s Thompson’s Point, improves upon everything your kids or grandkids loved about the old downtown location. The theater, formerly a modest stage in the basement, is now a state-of-the-art, 89-seat performance space that can welcome professional touring shows. New exhibits include a maker space where staffers guide kids in rudimentary woodworking and a seven-tank Maine watershed aquarium where aquarists introduce visitors to native species, from frogs to trout to sea stars. The real hit of our visit was the interactive Go With the Flow exhibit, part of a whole floor devoted to STEM activities, where Goldbergian spouts and waterwheels demonstrate physics and fluidity by moving water and plastic balls in unexpected ways — and soaking most of the pint-size scientists around the water tables. The pile of rain jackets and towels on hand is typical of the new museum’s attention to detail. — B.K.

Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine.
Troll at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

Left to right: Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine. Photograph by Séan Alonzo Harris. Troll courtesy of Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

Environmental-art buffs know Danish sculptor Thomas Dambo as a preeminent recycled-materials artist. Scandophiles know that trolls, in Nordic myth, are links between nature and humans. But you don’t need to know either of those to fall in love with the new Guardians of the Seeds at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens. Created by Dambo from reclaimed wood, the five newly installed, gargantuan trolls lurk in the wooded trails winding through gardens. They’re a blast for kids and top-notch Instagram fodder. They also have lessons to teach, with accompanying panels encouraging care for Maine’s forests and other ecosystems. — A.H.

