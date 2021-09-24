7 Maine-Made Toiletries for Your Bathroom

They might seem like a novelty, but Melanie Landi, of Rockland’s Home Brewed Soaps, says her beer-based bars have superior lather and are great for skin and hair. She makes soaps for washing and shaving with home-brewed IPAs, porters, Belgian wheats — even pumpkin-spice beer, in season. For more of a wake-up call, try the coffee soaps infused with organic beans from Topsham-based Wicked Joe.