October 2022

Features

Salt Cream Seafood Heat

We asked three Maine chowder aficionados — chefs Matt Spector and Christian Hayes and Governor Janet Mills — to share their favorite takes on the classic New England dish.

By Alexandra Hall

Where Have All the Phalaropes Gone?

Millions of showy little shorebirds once descended on Passamaquoddy Bay during their fall migration. Then, they vanished. Among those who remember the birds, the mystery of their disappearance presaged a new era of environmental change in Maine.

By Willy Blackmore

Autumn brings a pastoral luster to the midcoast’s Camden Hills. Experience it in photos — then plan your getaway.

Photographed by Benjamin Williamson

Departments

North by East

Maine’s oldest towns square off in a York County border war, a once-neglected Waldoboro theater is reborn, and a buzzy new book looks at Penobscot identity in the 21st century. Plus, in Maine Dispatches, a destroyed culvert creates a 143-mile detour.

Food and Drink

This round’s on us: our Maine Drinks special highlights new uses for classic Maine ingredients — from apples to potatoes to seaweed — in wines, beers, spirits, teas, and more.

Good Things from Maine

A Wiscasset shopkeeper’s handmade brooms will sweep you off your feet, an Islesboro maker’s walking sticks will keep your feet planted, and you’ll learn new artisan feats during the annual Maine Craft Weekend.

Maine Homes

A 1900 Waterville Foursquare that fulfilled one family’s Maine dream. New additions to a scandalous list of banished plants. Four historic Maine homes with great architecture and ghost stories.

More Maine companies are taking new approaches to business that emphasize their commitments to employees, their communities, the environment, and more.

Where In Maine

Maine Moment

Dooryard

Editor’s note, reader feedback, responses to August’s Where in Maine, and more.

Columns

Waterfront: Maine-Built Electric Boats; Room With a View.

My Favorite Place

UMaine at Fort Kent soccer coach Oniqueky Samuels, on his town’s Lonesome Pine Trails.

On Our Cover: Camden’s Mount Battie summit, by Benjamin Williamson.

Additional photos: Derek Bissonnette, Tara Rice, and Benjamin Williamson.