5 Events Not to Miss During the 10th Annual Maine Craft Weekend

By Adrienne Perron

From our October 2022 issue

The Maine Crafts Association’s celebration of all things homespun, September 30 through October 2, finds Maine makers of every stripe offering demos and workshops (and craft fairs) in towns all across the state. It’s a great weekend to pick up a new skill or fine tune an old one, MCA executive director Alison Godburn says, “but it’s also to show how the creative economy in Maine is alive and growing.” Check out these highlights and find a full schedule at mainecraftweekend.org.

Nearly 200 New England artisans (and food vendors) spread out across downtown Freeport’s courtyards, parks, and lawns and the L.L.Bean campus. Find everything from soap to scrimshaw to hot sauce. It’s a family affair — little crafters make felted acorns, gem trees, and more at kid-friendly stations. Free. Sept. 30–Oct. 2. 207-865-1212.

At Home Modern Open House

Thomaston tapestry weaver Bobbie Ann Tilkens-Fisher makes colorful, sculptural fiber creations from merino wool. Check out weaving demos during her open studio or sign up for a workshop to get some hands-on loom lessons. Free. Oct. 1, 10 A.M.–2 P.M., Oct. 2, by appointment. 73 High St. 267-237-5413.

Make-Your-Own Earrings with 5Beads Handmade

Jewelry maker Tonya Gorman, of 5Beads Handmade, brings a mess of showy beads and patterned paper discs, to Monkitree, downtown Gardiner’s funky craft boutique, for an earring-making tutorial. Leave with a pair of your own design. $15. Oct. 1, noon–2 P.M. 263 Water St. 207- 512-4679.

Amphitrite Studio’s Traveling Showroom

Katrina Kelley, who sews linen napkins, aprons, pillowcases, and more in her Newcastle studio, offers giveaways and door prizes as she christens her restored 1968 Fan travel trailer, decorated like a home strewn with gorgeous linens. Free. Oct. 1–2, 9 A.M.–4 P.M. 115 Castlewood Rd. 207-837-4972.

Kim Bernard’s plastic-recycling machines turn rubbish into a malleable clay that the Rockland artist molds into surreal sculptures and installations. Bring a plastic jug to the PopUpCycler stationed outside her studio to try your hand at upcycled art. Free. Oct. 1–2, 9 A.M.–5 P.M. 7 Laurel St.

