Can You Name This Landmark Lake?

This roadside overlook, named for a late legislator and real-estate titan, overlooks a lake at the heart of a region renowned for its lakes and ponds and bountiful fishing. In the late 19th century, that reputation owed in no small part to Cornelia “Fly Rod” Crosby, the first Registered Maine Guide, who promoted her love for the area in a syndicated sporting column. Decades later, fly tyer Carrie Stevens invented the legendary Gray Ghost fly while fishing nearby — her style of tying is named for the lake and region. The overlook is also a stop on the region’s “dark sky trail,” which highlights a dozen ideal places for stargazing. Come for the views and the trout, stay for a glimpse of the cosmos.

If you can name this landmark lake, submit your answer below. We’ll feature our favorite letter in an upcoming issue — and send the winner a Down East wall calendar.

