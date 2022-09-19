Maine News You May Have Missed

Augusta

A piece of metal weighing six or seven pounds fell from the sky and landed near a Capitol security officer. The Federal Aviation Administration suspected it came off a plane on an international route but, as of press time, had not found the source.

Bar Harbor

The Abbe Museum, Maine’s only Smithsonian affiliate and a repository for Wabanaki history and culture, hired Cherokee Nation citizen Betsy Richards as its new executive director. She previously worked at a social-justice nonprofit in New York.

York

On York Beach, 50-year-old comedian Dane Cook proposed to 23-year-old fitness instructor and aspiring singer Kelsi Taylor. She said yes.

Westbrook

Happy Wheels, a roller rink formerly in Portland, reopened three years after closing. New co-owner Derek Fitzgerald grew up skating at the original location in the ’70s and ’80s.

Jackman

Heavy rain destroyed a culvert in Jackman, necessitating a 143-mile detour to bypass the washed-away section of road.

Camden

Historian David McCullough, a longtime seasonal resident, passed away at age 89. McCullough’s work twice received a Pulitzer Prize and twice a National Book Award, and in 2006, President George W. Bush awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.