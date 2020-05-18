100 Books Every Lover of Maine Should Read

Every book on our big, curated list — novels to memoirs, kids’ books to cookbooks — helps prove Stephen King’s maxim that “books are a uniquely portable magic.” And every one fulfills the mandate of Barbara Cooney’s Miss Rumphius, helping to make the world more beautiful.

Does the Great Maine Novel exist? A new book raises questions and weighs some options.

By Brian Kevin

By Brian Kevin

By Virginia M. Wright

. A few cherished books inspired a move to Maine for one Down East editor.

By Jennifer Van Allen

By Brian Kevin

By Jennifer Van Allen

. By Jennifer Van Allen It’s a photo finish among four of our favorite photography collections.

By Benjamin Williamson

North by East

Communities around the state speak for the trees, a new type of camp-stove fuel reuses veggie oil, and virtual tours of the CMCA are works of art. Plus, Mainers populate outer space in Maine Dispatches.

Food and Drink

It’s all about home cooking: a bicentennial collection of treasured family recipes, expert advice on the DIY lobster roll, and Maine-made Thai sauces to spice up the pantry.

Good Things from Maine

From Ebenezer Akakpo’s ornate jewelry designs to . . . flax, the humble fiber that helped build Maine. Also, a Portland knife seller and sharpener runs a shop that’s a cut above.

Maine Homes

An overgrown Nobleboro field blossoms into a place for elaborate gardens and family gatherings, and the décor in a Westbrook couple’s ranch comes with lots of stories.

+

Departments

Where In Maine

Maine Moment

Dooryard

Editor’s note, reader feedback, responses to April’s Where in Maine, and more.

Columns

Browntail Moths: A Larva-Hate Relationship. Timelines: Elizabeth Arden Invents the Destination Spa. Room With a View.

My Favorite Place

American Ninja Warrior competitor Jesse Labreck on Three-Cornered Pond, in Augusta.

On the cover: Lupines in bloom in Whitefield, by Benjamin Williamson.

Additional photos: Heidi Kirn; Mark Fleming; Benjamin Williamson.