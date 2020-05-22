Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

Great Wass Island Preserve

Each month, Down East editors select our favorite response to “Where in Maine?” Here is our favorite letter from April’s photo.

While living in Bar Harbor, my husband and I frequently looked for places to escape to during the busy summer season and have since returned to this treasure every year. The trail takes you through forests of jack and white pines, over granite outcroppings and mini beaches of sand and pebble, past deepwater coves with vistas of islands, a distant lighthouse, and open ocean, and back through unspoiled woods. Usually, there isn’t another soul, save for a few lobstermen checking their traps, the low humming of their engines echoing against the granite headlands. Great blue herons stand among the shoreline boulders, sweet peas grow around the driftwood, and eagles rest in the pointed firs. Great Wass Island is a wonder of diversity and a sanctuary for the soul. — Dan Hatch, Ocean Park, Maine