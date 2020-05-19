Can You Name This Wilderness Railroad Bridge?

Passengers aboard a train crossing this bridge in the 1920s would soon have chugged right past the nation’s most illustrious fox ranch. Raising captive foxes for pelts was big business in the Roaring ’20s, and a Brahmin naturalist with a love of Maine’s north woods saw a business opportunity in a remote, fox-friendly plot close to a railroad that could carry his furs to market. Anyone aboard a 1920s train may also have been nervous, not only because this trestle was and is Maine’s longest and highest, but also because this area was the site of a violent, fatal head-on collision in 1919, when a freight train heading east struck a train full of newly arrived immigrants en route to Quebec. Of course, no passenger cars ride this line today, and most visitors to the area aim to travel by foot. There’s a pretty well-known hiking trail nearby, and trekkers on the prominent peak in the near distance can still spot the remains of the fox pens.

