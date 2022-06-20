Features

In With the Old

We’ve rounded up 40 of our favorite antiques stores, vintage shops, flea markets, and more along four winding antiques trails. Treasure hunters, it’s road-trip time.

By Sarah Stebbins, Adrienne Perron, Brian Kevin, and Virginia M. Wright

Down East Americana

In the easternmost counties in the country, fragments of a nostalgic American aesthetic linger along the byways and back roads.

Photographed by Benjamin Williamson

Mainers are only beginning to grapple with the toxic legacy of “forever chemicals” on Maine farmland.

by Kate Olson

Departments

North by East

A dam mess in Camden, the island gardens of Celia Thaxter, Thomaston’s Henry Knox gets the Hamilton treatment, and America’s best bus stop is in Portland. In Maine Dispatches, your pet can go to college now too.

Food and Drink

Frozen kelp squares make Maine-ier smoothies, tacos and sushi get rolled into one in Bridgton, and shelling out for lobster is nothing new.

Good Things from Maine

Colorful and one-of-a-kind wall weavings, the nonprofit Common Threads sews a new future, and an exit interview with the outgoing executive director of the Maine Crafts Association.

Maine Homes

A decade-long renovation of a marsh-side cottage in Cape Porpoise, one garden in Friendship to rule them all, and the ag matchmaker who introduces farmers to farmland.

+

Where In Maine

Maine Moment

Dooryard

Editor’s note, reader feedback, responses to May’s Where in Maine, and more.

Columns

Essay: A Refuge Remembered; Room With a View.

My Favorite Place

Apprenticeshop executive director Isabelle Feracci, on the nonprofit’s workshop floor.

On Our Cover: Lobstering off North Haven, by William Trevaskis.

Additional photos: Mat Trognor, Benjamin Williamson, and Greta Rybus.