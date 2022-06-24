Can You Name This Harborfront Town and the Movie Musical Filmed There?

Each summer for the past 60 years, schooners under full sail have paraded from a nearby island into this town’s lovely harbor as its streets teem with festivities — lobster-eating contests, art fairs, antique-boat parades — celebrating the community’s seafaring history. And while the town is now a tourism hot spot, its working waterfront hasn’t been reduced to window dressing. Fishing and boatbuilding are still integral to the local economy, as they’ve been since the early days of European settlement. In 1955, the waterfront provided the backdrop for a musical number in a Rodgers and Hammerstein film adaptation, a nearly 10-minute scene celebrating the beauty of the harbor, the tall ships that visit it each year, and the summer vibes that, every year around this time, are bustin’ out all over.

If you can name this harborfront town and the movie musical filmed there, submit your answer below. We’ll feature our favorite letter in an upcoming issue — and send the winner a Down East wall calendar.

