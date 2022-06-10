Maine News You May Have Missed

Dyer Brook

While staffing shortages caused mail-delivery delays in southern Maine, some residents in and around the northern town of Dyer Brook faced a different problem: the Postal Service halted delivery because, it said, potholes made the route too dangerous for its carriers.

Farmington

At the USA Powerlifting high-school championships, Mount Blue High School senior Evan Downing squatted 557 pounds, a national record in his age and weight class. His mom, Shelby, is also an accomplished powerlifter.

Biddeford

Biddeford Saco Old Orchard Beach Transit and Greater Portland Metro each purchased two electric buses, the first electric vehicles in Maine’s public-transportation fleet. Over their service lives, the buses will produce 500 tons less carbon dioxide than regular buses.

Fort Kent

The University of Maine at Fort Kent announced that, next semester, it will become the first school in the UMaine system with a pet-friendly residence hall. Permitted animals include cats, hamsters, and hermit crabs.

Kingfield

Sugarloaf ski resort purchased the landmark Herbert Grand Hotel, first opened in 1918. The hotel is about half an hour from the slopes, and Sugarloaf plans to renovate it and use it to house seasonal workers next ski season.

Kennebunkport

Linda McDonald, of nearby Lyman, was out for a walk when she found a cosmetic bag containing more than $6,000 in cash. Police managed to locate the (presumably relieved) owner and gave McDonald a special commendation.