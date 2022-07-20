The SoPo Artist Creating Eco-Friendly One-of-a-Kind Wall Weavings

Tell Us More

Halley Phillips

What kind of materials do you start with?

I buy from a lot of people on Instagram who sell their own hand-spun yarn. I like to use any kind of cool-looking yarn I think I can get a lot of texture from. That’s what I really like about it — I can layer as much color as I want into a weaving and it won’t turn to brown, like painting. Reconnecting to my roots and learning more about my family and ancestry has shifted the ways I think and weave. Because of my Nipmuc ancestry, I make sure that in everything I do, I keep the planet in mind. I only use biodegradable and non-synthetic materials to make my weavings. I want to ensure that my art isn’t adding to the earth dying.

What inspires your designs?

In the summertime, growing up in Hartland, my mom would lock the screen door on us and be like, ‘Go have fun!’ I include a lot of greens and flowers in my work, so I think those childhood summers probably added to the inspiration and the colors I enjoy. I’m also inspired by Studio Ghibli, a Japanese animation film company [that produced cult classics like My Neighbor Totoro and Spirited Away]. The light tonals I use are definitely influenced by Ghibli’s fantasy landscapes.

Future goals for your small biz?

Teaching classes could be fun. I’d love to put together weaving kits and go into schools or work one-on-one with individuals. It’d be cool to have the opportunity to teach people that weaving and working with fiber and yarn can be really fun and contemplative.

What’s the balance like between your day job and weaving?

Weaving is therapeutic, a way to balance the heavy emotional lifting at work. I run harm-repair circles and introduce the tenets of restorative justice in schools. It’s draining and rewarding. The enjoyment and fulfillment of creating something different than what my day job is has helped me process issues at work. I don’t know what I’d do without it.