Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

When I was an undergraduate student at UMaine (class of 2003), I was an active participant in the school’s discussion board. I recall a vigorous debate pitting conservation against development. Someone argued that development was clearly an improvement if it took place on wasted space, like on a swamp. I invited that person to join me on a walk at the Orono Bog Boardwalk to see whether the swamp was really such a waste. It’s too bad more debates don’t conclude with a pleasant walk in a marvelous outdoor space!

— Isaac Record, East Lansing, Michigan