Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

Photograph by Benjamin Williamson

Orono Bog Boardwalk

Each month, Down East editors select our favorite response to “Where in Maine?” Here is our favorite letter from May’s photo.

When I was an undergraduate student at UMaine (class of 2003), I was an active participant in the school’s discussion board. I recall a vigorous debate pitting conservation against development. Someone argued that development was clearly an improvement if it took place on wasted space, like on a swamp. I invited that person to join me on a walk at the Orono Bog Boardwalk to see whether the swamp was really such a waste. It’s too bad more debates don’t conclude with a pleasant walk in a marvelous outdoor space!

Isaac Record, East Lansing, Michigan

